CCRAS Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 66 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Upper Division Clerk (UDC) Posts at ccras.nic.in, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility Criteria

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic sciences is a body that conducts research and has been established by the Government of India. The Council is an autonomous body which works closely with the Ministry of AYUSH. The main purpose of establishing such a council is to take steps towards the development and growth of research in Ayurveda along the scientific lines.

The recruitment opportunities by the CCRAS are notified by it on its official website. The recent job notification by CCRAS has announced multiple vacancies, and interested candidates have been invited to apply for the posts, if eligible.

As per the job notification by CCRAS, there are 66 vacancies combined, for the posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The vacancies are according to different categories. The number of vacancies available for each post are as follows:

Upper Division Clerk: 14 vacancies

Lower Division Clerk: 52 vacancies

The application process for these posts will start from 20th November 2019 and will continue for nearly a month, with the last date of the application being 19th December 2019. Candidates are advised to fill in their application well before the last date to avoid last-minute technical inconveniences.

Interested candidates can apply for any of the posts online. There are only a few simple steps that they will have to follow. These are given below –

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic sciences which is, http://ccras.nic.in/

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the online application form link which reads “Applications are invited for LDC and UDC posts.”

Step-3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step-4: One must register themselves to continue the application process. If they are already registered, skip this step.

Step-5: Fill the details on the application form carefully. Double-check the details.

Step-6: Complete any intermediate steps, like uploading the documents, etc.

Step-7: Make the payment of the application fee and submit the form.

Step-8: Download the application form and take a printout.

The selection procedure for the post of Upper Division Clerk will only comprise of a written test whereas the selection procedure for Lower Division Clerk will include a written test followed by a typing test.

A very important thing to keep in mind is that the candidates should check the eligibility criteria for the posts before applying. The eligibility criteria for the posts are as follows –

Lower Division Clerk:

Candidates must have passed class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised school or university.

They should have a typing speed for 35 w.p.m. for English and 30 w.p.m. for Hindi.

Upper Division Clerk:

Candidates must have a degree from a recognised university.

Candidates will be informed about the dates of the written test and the typing test through the official website of CCRAS.

