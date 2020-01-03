SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Apply Online for 8000 Vacancies @sbi.co.in , Check here for more Details

State Bank of India is the biggest public sector bank in India and operates several thousand branches across the country. As the bank is always trying to expand its operations, there is always a need for qualified and skilled personnel to attend to the various tasks.

In order to select the most suitable candidates for the various vacancies available with SBI, the bank conducts various recruitment drives. Under the latest recruitment drive i.e. SBI Clerk 2020, SBI has floated the requirement of 8,000+ suitable candidates for the position of customer support and sales staff in the clerical cadre of the bank.

The notification was published on official website of SBI on 2nd January 2020 and marked the commencement of the online application process as 3rd January 2020.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacancies available under the SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment drive, must log-on to official website of SBI @ www.sbi.co.in and complete the online application process as soon as possible.

The last date for completing the online application process under SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment is 26th January 2020. Thereafter, the online application link will be deactivated.

So, the candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies must complete their application process as soon as possible without waiting for the last minute. It is pertinent to mention that the admit cards will be generated for only those candidates who have completed the registration process successfully.

The preliminary examination for SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment will be held either in February or March 2020. The dates for the exam and other important information will be released by SBI at a later date. Therefore the candidates are advised to check the official website of SBI for more information related to the examination.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the preliminary test, mains examination and the test for the specified opted local language.

In order to register for the examination, candidates from General OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs. 750 as application fee. Though, the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, or XS category are exempt from the payment of application fee.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website to apply for SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment?

Answer: official website for SBI Clerk 2020 is www.sbi.co.in.

Question: When will the application process for SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment commence?

Answer: recruitment process has already commenced on 3rd January 2020.

Question: How much application fee do the candidates need to pay?

Answer: In order to register for the examination, candidates from General OBC and EWS category need to pay Rs. 750 as application fee. Though, the candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, or XS category are exempt from the payment of application fee.

Question: When will the preliminary exam for SBI Clerk 2020 recruitment be held?

Answer: dates for the preliminary exam have not yet been declared and will be announced by SBI at a later date.

