IBPS PO Mains Result 2019 Released on ibps.in; Check for More Details here

IBPS PO Mains Result 2019

The notification has been passed by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the result of the main exam for the post of Probationary Officers or Management Trainees IX – (CRP PO/MT-IX). Those candidates who had arrived in the IBPS PO Main Exam on 30 November 2019 can download the result from IBPS official website. Candidates can download IBPS PO MT Main Result through the designated link from 02 January to the last date i.e. 08 January 2020.

Also, before downloading the candidate is expected to provide their Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB (DD-MM-YY) to get their particulars of the results.

How to Download the Result?

Firstly, google the official website of IBPS official website ibps.in.

Search the link flashing on the main page which indicates “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MTs-IX” the go and click on the link as soon as you get it.

Once a new window will open where you need to enter all required credentials as mentioned above.

The respective IBPS PO Main Result will arrive on your screen

The candidate shall download or also print it for future needs.

Candidates shall note that only those candidates who passed are shortlisted candidates and they shall be appearing for an interview round. According to the update in the respective notification the IBPS PO Interview shall be carried in the month of January or February 2020. Candidates shall keep a close eye on the website as the exact date shall be updated soon. Following the interview round, the provisional apportionment of selected candidates will be carried in the month of April 2020 respectively.

And the final merit listing will be made based on marks achieved in the mains exam and interview round and the important criteria for selection as mentioned earlier. The marks achieved in a total of 100 Marks which are distributed in the format of 80:20 ratios among Mains exam shall be against 80 marks and interview shall be against 20 marks respectively.

