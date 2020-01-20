RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Apply for 4421 Vacant posts on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020

The registration process for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020 has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board. Candidates interested to apply for this exam must register on the official website of RSMSSB.

The application process starts today on 20th January 2020 and will end on 19th February 2020. This recruitment exam 2020 is being held to fulfil the requirement of 4421 posts of Patwari in the organization.

Candidates must go through the complete details like eligibility, vacancy details, selection process and more before applying for the recruitment examination.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date The application process started on 20th January 2020 The application process ends on 19th February 2020

The online site to get more details on the RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020 is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . The date of written examination will get released by the Board in due course of time.

Vacancy Details:

Non-TSP Area: 3815 Posts

TSP Area: 606 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have completed their graduation from a recognized University & O” or

Candidates must have Higher Level certificate course or Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidate must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years.

Candidates can check Official Notification here.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the written examination followed by the Interview. The admit card will get issued after the registration process is being completed.

Candidates must have to pay an amount of Rs 450/- as application fees if belonging to General and OBC category and candidates of other states and Rs 250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of RSMSSB.

