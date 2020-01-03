IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020: Apply for 30 Vacancies on iiitu.ac.in before 21st Feb

IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020

The notification has been declared by the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una under G-II-1/2019-2946 for the recruitment of 12 Assistant Professor vacant posts in Grade II on 30th of December 2019 at its official website, iiitu.ac.in respectively.

According to IIIT Assistant Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification published, it shall be an online application process on the official portal. The end date to apply for the same shall be 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM and also a Physical copy of the online application can be submitted 28 February 2020 till 5.00 PM.

Notification details

Employment Notice No. III/Recruitment/Asst. Prof. G-II-1/2019-2946 30, Dec.’19

Important Dates

Particulars Dates Date of Release of Notification 30 December 2019 Closing Date of Submission of Online Application 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM Closing Date of Submission of the Hard Copy of Online Application 28 February 2020 at 05.00 PM

Vacancy Details

No. of Posts: 30 posts

School of Computing – 14 posts

School of Electronics – 08 posts

School of Basic Sciences- 08 posts

Age limit

The age limit for the same shall be 35 years. And the age relaxation norms lead by the Commission as per the reserved category candidates.

Education Qualification-

The basic education qualification required shall be a Ph.D. in the applicable discipline and must be first class in both UG and PG degrees or a CGPA of 6.5 and above in both UG and PG degrees out of the required percentile.

Selection Procedure

The selection of applicants gets done based on their achievement in the Computer Based Examination.

Application Fee

The application fees for the same shall be Rs.100/-for General and SC/ST/PwD/Women Candidates shall be paid Rs.50/-. The Mode of Payment: Demand Draft in the inclination of the Director, IGIMS, Patna” payable at Patna.

How to Apply

The qualified candidates can apply through online to the post through the official application form (http://iiitu.ac.in/) of the IIIT Una. The closing date for the online application is 21 February 2020 at 11.59 PM. Once a candidate is done with an online application send the print out to address mentioned in the notification.

