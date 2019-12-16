CBSE Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 357 Vacant Posts on cbse.nic.in; Check for More Details here

CBSE recruitment 2019

The notification has been by CBSE for recruitment of 357 vacancies which officially ends today. The interested and eligible candidate shall check the official website i.e. cbse.nic.in. and apply online.

The Online application has started on 15 November and it will continue till 16 December 2019 at 11.59 PM i.e. today. The candidates should deposit the online application fee till 16 December 2019 at 11.59 PM.

Vacancy details-

There was a total of 357 vacancies are available for the posts which include-

Assistant Secretary,

Assistant Secretary (IT),

Analyst (IT),

Junior Hindi Translator,

Senior Assistant,

Stenographer,

Accountant,

Junior Assistant,

Junior Accountant.

Bifurcation include-

GROUP- A

Assistant Secretary – 14 Posts

Assistant Secretary (IT) – 7 Posts

Analyst (IT) – 14 Posts

GROUP- B

Junior Hindi Translator – 8 Posts

GROUP- C

Senior Assistant – 60 Posts

Stenographer – 25 Posts

Accountant – 6 Posts

Junior Assistant – 204 Posts

Junior Accountant – 19 Posts

The online applications are requested for Direct Recruitment on the All India Competitive Examination basis.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://cbse.nic.in/.

Notification Number – CBSE/RECTT.CELL/ADVT./FA/01/2019

Important Date:

Particulars Dates End Date to Apply- – 16 December 2019

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Secretary –

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a known University. Officers of Central/State Govt. or UT Administration or Central/State Autonomous/Statutory Organizations or PSUs or Reputed Private Organizations in Supervisory Capacity with experience in General Administration/Establishment/Accounts/Examination

Assistant Secretary IT –

The candidate shall hold a B.E./B.Tech (IT)/M.SC. (IT)/MCA from a distinguished University/Institution and Working Experience in developing online applications or using dot net technologies or SQL Server, Visual Basic dot net, C# dot net. Fox Pro.

Analyst (IT) –

The candidate shall hold a B.E./B.Tech (IT)/M.SC. (IT)/MCA from an approved University/Institution and 05 Years of working experience in the development of online applications by using dot net technologies, SQL Server, Visual Basic dot net, C# dot net, Fox Pro in reputed Institutions/organizations.

Junior Hindi Translator –

The candidate shall hold a Master’s Degree of Known University in Hindi with English as their compulsory subject or as the medium of examination at the Degree Level. For additional details refer to the notification.

Junior Hindi Translator –

The candidate shall hold a Graduate from a Known University and Typing Speed of 40 w.p.m. or calculated speed on computer i.e. 12000 KDPH.

Senior Assistant –

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s Degree from the recognized university respectively.

Stenographer –

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institution with Commerce/Accounts as one of the subjects.

Assistant –

The candidate shall hold an HSC degree or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. Typing speed must be of 35 w.p.m. or equal speed of 10500 KDPH in English or 30 w.p.m. or similar speed of 9000 KDPH in Hindi on Computer

Accountant –

The candidate shall hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/ Institution with Commerce/Accounts as one of the subjects.

Application Fee:

The application fees for the post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT) will be Rs. 1500/-and that of others Rs. 800/- /There shall be no Fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Regular CBSE Employee.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be done based on a computer-based test. Based on the marks scored in Stage-I (CBT), candidates appearing for the position of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Accountant will get shortlisted, category wise, to appear in the final stage for skill test/interview.

Qualified candidates must apply for the post online from 15 November to 16 December 2019.

