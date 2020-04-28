HomeMBACAT 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • Rural Management Education in India: Check here for Details

    Posted on by Vasudha

    The major business schools in India have not yet included Rural Management Education in their offered courses. The program remains one of the less explored streams in India. Rural management is evidently a niche course and thus requires a different approach to learning and teaching.

    Most business schools are typically not prepared to teach and manage such subjects. For the sustainable development and proper management of rural India, rural managers equipped with essential knowledge and appropriate skills.

    These managers can be responsible for driving the positive change in the system with the help of modern management techniques.

     With the majority of the country’s population living in rural regions and 50% of the country’s gross domestic product depending on the rural economy, rural management education is imperative for the proper management as well as the successful implementation of various policy programs.

    In consideration with this, the Institute of Rural Management, Anand is a management school dedicated to Rural Management Education in India. In addition, some schools have included a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management programs among the offered mainstream courses, some of which are listed below:

    Chitkara University in Punjab offers a two-year MBA in Rural Management at Chitkara Business School. This program emphasizes niche areas in rural management with a wide range of topics, such as Agribusiness and dairy-related sectors, microfinance and finance institutions, and livelihoods focused organizations.

    The business school provides exceptional faculty and convenient on-campus facilities. Moreover, it affords a conducive environment to its students and helps them grow as professionals, change-makers, and leaders in Rural Management.

    Eligibility

    For admission in the MBA in Rural Management course, the university requires applicants to have a minimum undergraduate aggregate score of 50% or have an equivalent education. Final year students, who want to apply for the program are eligible for applications.

    In order to apply, it is pertinent that they have scored a minimum aggregate of 50% in their previous examination. However, graduation completion certificates must be provided to the university admissions committee by September 30, 2020.

    Applicants with compartment in any subject will not be considered for application. Merit ranking and scores in CAT/MAT/NMAT/XAT/CMAT examinations are considered while granting admissions.

    Fees

    In Semester I, the course fee includes the program fee of INR 105,000, ERP fee of INR 8000, and CAS fee of 30,000. ERP and CAS are one-time fees. For Semester II, III, and IV, students are required to pay a program fee of INR 140,000/semester.

    Placements and prospects

    An MBA in Rural Management can allow the graduates to acquire competitive remuneration and grow into higher positions in the industry, such as Sales/Business Development Managers, Rural Development Officers, Purchase/Vendor Development Managers, and Business Development Executives.

    The graduates at Chitkara Business School are recruited by National and International Non-government Organizations, various organizations associated with United Nations, and different industries, such as Future Group, Godrej, PwC, Adani, and Mother Dairy, and KPMG.

    To know more about CBS join [OFFICIAL] Chitkara Business School Admissions 2020-22

    Read Next

    Which are the Best University in India for Social Work?
    Social work is often an uncommon term when it comes to studies. Youths hardly choose the social working stream to study and pursue their careers in. However, many candidates are unaware of the fact that social work could be rewarding. Social work could not only help one feel complete and satisfied but would also induce
    In MBA  ·  22 hours ago
    How Should Be Preparation For Joining IRMA?
    IRMA (Institute of Rural Management Anand) happens to be an autonomous institution besides a premier business school which is situated in Anand Gujarat. This works with the directive of contributing to the proficient management of different rural organizations. The Process of Admission to IRMA IRMA does offer students the scope to take admission in FPRM,
    In MBA  ·  21 hours ago
    What would you opt for PGDM OR AN EXECUTIVE MBA Course?
    MBA is one of the most promising courses that people opt for nowadays. It provides candidates with the ability to excel in the field of management and administration. A variety of specialisation of courses in MBA has been introduced that help students enhance their capability in the specific field. There are a number of colleges
    In MBA  ·  in 3 hours
    MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics at Chitkara University
    A Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Supply Chain Management & Logistics is a two-year post-graduate program offered in many prestigious business schools in India. The global economy is rapidly developing and transforming into a highly connected global entity. All companies of any sizes and from any industries are now globalized. Thus, globalization has affected
    In MBA  ·  in 4 hours
    Rural Management Education in India: Check here for Details
    The major business schools in India have not yet included Rural Management Education in their offered courses. The program remains one of the less explored streams in India. Rural management is evidently a niche course and thus requires a different approach to learning and teaching. Most business schools are typically not prepared to teach and
    In MBA  ·  in 5 hours