Rural Management Education in India: Check here for Details

The major business schools in India have not yet included Rural Management Education in their offered courses. The program remains one of the less explored streams in India. Rural management is evidently a niche course and thus requires a different approach to learning and teaching.

Most business schools are typically not prepared to teach and manage such subjects. For the sustainable development and proper management of rural India, rural managers equipped with essential knowledge and appropriate skills.

These managers can be responsible for driving the positive change in the system with the help of modern management techniques.

With the majority of the country’s population living in rural regions and 50% of the country’s gross domestic product depending on the rural economy, rural management education is imperative for the proper management as well as the successful implementation of various policy programs.

In consideration with this, the Institute of Rural Management, Anand is a management school dedicated to Rural Management Education in India. In addition, some schools have included a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management programs among the offered mainstream courses, some of which are listed below:

Chitkara University

L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research

Pondicherry University

Lovely Professional University

Xavier’s Institute of Social Services

Institute of Rural Management, Jaipur

Chitkara University in Punjab offers a two-year MBA in Rural Management at Chitkara Business School. This program emphasizes niche areas in rural management with a wide range of topics, such as Agribusiness and dairy-related sectors, microfinance and finance institutions, and livelihoods focused organizations.

The business school provides exceptional faculty and convenient on-campus facilities. Moreover, it affords a conducive environment to its students and helps them grow as professionals, change-makers, and leaders in Rural Management.

Eligibility

For admission in the MBA in Rural Management course, the university requires applicants to have a minimum undergraduate aggregate score of 50% or have an equivalent education. Final year students, who want to apply for the program are eligible for applications.

In order to apply, it is pertinent that they have scored a minimum aggregate of 50% in their previous examination. However, graduation completion certificates must be provided to the university admissions committee by September 30, 2020.

Applicants with compartment in any subject will not be considered for application. Merit ranking and scores in CAT/MAT/NMAT/XAT/CMAT examinations are considered while granting admissions.

Fees

In Semester I, the course fee includes the program fee of INR 105,000, ERP fee of INR 8000, and CAS fee of 30,000. ERP and CAS are one-time fees. For Semester II, III, and IV, students are required to pay a program fee of INR 140,000/semester.

Placements and prospects

An MBA in Rural Management can allow the graduates to acquire competitive remuneration and grow into higher positions in the industry, such as Sales/Business Development Managers, Rural Development Officers, Purchase/Vendor Development Managers, and Business Development Executives.

The graduates at Chitkara Business School are recruited by National and International Non-government Organizations, various organizations associated with United Nations, and different industries, such as Future Group, Godrej, PwC, Adani, and Mother Dairy, and KPMG.

To know more about CBS join [OFFICIAL] Chitkara Business School Admissions 2020-22

