Top Colleges for MBA in Rural Management in India based on Return on Investment

MBA is one of the most expensive degrees worldwide. It is generally assumed that the returns after investing in a good MBA degree are worth the financial expense. Although it is true for most business schools in India, not all provide the best returns.

Thus, the continuous yearly increase in tuition fees is a matter of concern. It is pertinent to understand, which business schools provide quality education, essential learning, and adequate industry exposure. These schools provide an excellent return on investment, in that, they require low tuition fees and facilitate great placements.

Program Overview

An MBA in Rural Management is a two-year post-graduate program offered by some business schools in India. The program focuses on equipping students with knowledge regarding the planning, organization, direction, and regulation of cooperatives, agribusiness, and the related fields in rural regions.

The course curriculum facilitates students with essential skills and contextual knowledge through live projects and experiential learning. The course includes all the comprehensive factors that managers can oversee and improve development in rural areas. It highlights the capabilities of transforming a rural region into a successful and possibly self-sufficient region through sustainable means.

Evidently, the program is relatively new and has not yet gained the traction it requires. However, a few prestigious schools have placed a dedicated focus on rural management, which has opened new portals for students, allowing them to use their abilities for social benefit.

Some of the schools that provide education in rural management offer Post Graduate Programs instead of a standard MBA. Rural Management Education has not been included in the standard offered courses at some of the best business schools in India. However, the program is a less explored field in India.

Rural management is a niche program, and it requires a different approach to teaching and learning. In addition, many business schools are not equipped to provide education in the rural management field. For the proper management of rural India, rural managers having the necessary awareness and suitable skills are required. These rural managers can help bring positive changes in the system by implementing modern management techniques.

The majority of the population in India lives in rural areas, whereas half of our gross domestic product depends on the rural economy. These programs in rural management can help educated candidates on various subjects that require attention, such as microfinance and finance institutions in rural regions, agribusiness and dairy sectors, and livelihood-focused organizations.

Career Prospects

Candidates graduating with a post-graduate degree or an MBA in Rural Management can get recruited in a wide range of roles with competitive packages. Some of these roles include Sales/Business Development Manager, Rural Development Officer, Purchase/Vendor Development Manager, Sales/Business Development Manager, and Business Development Executive.

School Fees Average Rural Management Placement Package Institute of Rural Management, Anand INR 9.54 Lakhs INR 10.04 LPA (Development sector) INR 14.23 (Private sector) Institute of Management and Research, Ghaziabad Approximately INR 4 Lakhs INR 6 LPA The University of Delhi, Faculty of Management Studies, New Delhi INR 10,480 No data available Indian Institute of Health Management Research, Jaipur INR 5.25 Lakhs INR 3.87 LPA Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi INR 4 Lakhs No data available Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies INR 1.02 Lakhs No data available Symbiosis Institute of Business Management INR 4.68 Lakhs No data available