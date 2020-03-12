IMS Ghaziabad Education Loan: Check details, fee structure for PGDM

The Master of Business Administration or MBA is, without any doubt, one of the most popular and trending courses in India. Lakhs of students appear for the national-level management entrance exams that are the gateway to a Business School in the country.

Being able to pursue an MBA degree is a dream come true for many students since all students cannot afford to give Rs.10 Lakhs as the programme fee. To help is the realization of the MBA dreams of several students, many top B-schools have come up with the provision of education loans.

Of several management institutes with a course fee less than Rs. 10 Lakhs, the Institute of Management Studies or IMS Ghaziabad has been able to create a mark of distinction in the minds of MBA aspirants.

IMS Ghaziabad’s reputation as a Business school of excellence drives thousands of applications for its MBA equivalent courses. It is part of the IMS group of institutions offering several courses across various domains. The B-school has three Post Graduate Diploma in Management courses to offer its students.

PGDM

PGDM Big Data Analytics

PGDM International Business

The IMS University Courses Campus understands the importance of education and the aspirations of hundreds of its students. Like many leading institutes, IMS Ghaziabad’s arrangement of education loan will ease the process of the students taking admission in the PGDM programmes.

Besides the education loans, the B-school also offers multiple awards and scholarships, the details of which are available in another PaGaLGuY article.

Fee Structure for PGDM Courses

The total tuition fee for each full-time 2 years PGDM course is Rs. 7.95 Lakhs. The institute charges hostel and mess cost separately. The approximate amount of hostel and mess charges are around Rs. 1.40 Lakhs.

IMS Education Loan Facilities

The institute has tie-ups with multiple national and private banks all over the countries that facilities faster loan transactions to the students in need. The banks will provide the following facilities to the prospective students of IMS Ghaziabad.

The education loan facility will cover all the courses of IMSUC Ghaziabad. All students taking admission in any programme of the IMS Group of colleges can avail the education loan facility.

The loan covers tuition and hostel fees, book cost and other important requirements.

The loan facilities for IMS Ghaziabad are available in several branches throughout the country.

All students accepting the final admission offer at IMS Ghaziabad will get speedy clearance of the loan.

For further details, students can use the ‘Ask Query’ facility to raise any doubt regarding the PGDM Admission or ask about the loan facility.

IMS Ghaziabad Feedback Link- www.ims-ghaziabad.ac.in/feedback.

