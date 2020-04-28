List of Best CAT Coaching Classes in Pune

An MBA degree after graduation has become the most popular post-graduate degree program opted by the students to further their careers. However, with the increasing demand for the degree among students, the competition for applicants for these programs has also increased to a high extent.

India conducts many examinations, such as Common Admission Test (CAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude(SNAP) Test, Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT). For the large part,the scores of applicants for these exams determine their chances of being admitted into the business schools in India.

Evidently, the better the school, the higher the required score. The competition for the most prestigious business schools in India is cut-throat, to say the least. Thus, thousands of MBA school aspirants opt for coaching classes to crack these exams.

Many of these entrance exam institutes have excellent performance records; however, we believe it is more important for students to find the right programs that cater to their requirements. Below we list some of the best CAT coaching classes in Pune in consideration with various factors, including past performance, faculty with proper training and experience, conducive infrastructure, and fees and course duration.

T.I.M.E.

The Triumphant Institute of Management Education (T.I.M.E.) has been providing excellent coaching services since 1992, with over 240 centers throughout the country.

They offer personalized programs, which allows students to schedule classes as per their convenience.

It offers batches for course durations of 5–12 months and 12–15 months.

Contact details: 525, 5th Floor, Siddharth Towers, Sangam Press Road, Near City Pride, Kothrud, Pune, Maharashtra-411029

Career Launcher

Career launcher was founded in 1996 and has more than 250 prep centers in over 100 countries. It offers in-class and online classes, along with independent and combines test series over weekend or weekday batches.

Additionally, Career Launcher provides counseling sessions to enhance theperformance of students.

Contact details: Land Square Shopping Complex, Office No. 1,2, 3rd Floor Above Fastrack Showroom, Fergusson College Rd, Near Rupali Restaurant, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, Maharashtra-411004

IMS

IMS was established in 1977, with a somewhat dedicated focus on management and business school entrance exams.

For prep courses at IMS, the fee is around INR 55,000. However, students can avail some discounts with their 10 th and 12 th

and 12 Contact details: Office No: 203, 2nd Floor, Konark Icon, Next to Seasons Mall, Kharadi Mundhwa Road, Magarpatta, above Maruti Suzuki Showroom, Pune, Maharashtra-411028

CATking

Although CATking is a relatively new institute for CAT preparation. It was established in 2008, and the general program duration is of around 15–22 months.

The fee for CAT, GMAT, and CET preparation program is INR 50,000, INR 40,000, and INR 30,000, respectively.

Contact details: Office No 12 3rd Floor Bhosale Shinde Arcade, Deccan Gymkhana Deccan Pune – 4, Pune, Maharashtra-411004

Bulls Eye

Bulls Eye was founded in 1996, and they have mentored over 1,00,000 over the duration.

They offer in-class, online, and test series programs, along with numerous short-duration crash courses on CAT, GMAT, NMAT, and MAT. They also offer some free preparation courses.

The fee for the CAT in-class program is INR 25,000.

Contact details: Vishwanath Apartment, Sathe Path, Off, BMC Rd, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, Maharashtra-411004

