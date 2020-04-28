MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics at Chitkara University

A Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Supply Chain Management & Logistics is a two-year post-graduate program offered in many prestigious business schools in India. The global economy is rapidly developing and transforming into a highly connected global entity.

All companies of any sizes and from any industries are now globalized. Thus, globalization has affected all facets of business management, including research, designs, material sourcing, as well as manufacturing and eventual distribution of products. To ensure efficacy and efficiency in a globalized economy, it is pertinent that businesses adapt to different aspects of large-scale business logistics, which are crucial to supply chain management.

An MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics allows students to gain insights into various aspects of supply chain management involving the flow of any and all goods and services from the development of the product or service to the provision and distribution of the same.

The current businesses require supply chain managers primarily because supply chain management can enhance the production and distribution of services and products by enhancing different factors, such as process efficiency, quality assurance, and cost reduction. Through this program, students can learn about planning and managing different activities necessary in procurement,sourcing, and other logistics management activities.

Furthermore, students can gain knowledge regarding collaboration and organization with different business partners, including raw material suppliers and other intermediaries as well as customers. An MBA in Supply Chain management ensures that students have a deep understanding of supply and demand management in and across organizations.

Chitkara Business School offers an MBA in Supply Chain Management in collaboration with one of the most renowned supply chain &logistics companies Safexpress. This specialized MBA program integrates management techniques with different technologies for seamless business operations.

Program structure

The MBA Supply Chain & Logistics program by Chitkara Business School provides a comprehensive and fundamental understanding of supply chain management at organizations with a focus on their global perspective and their operations & logistics.

The program engenders supply chain managers, who can work worldwide and facilitate the growth of companies through high levels of technical and managerial competence, with the provision of excellent classroom theory sessions as well as an industry internship with Safexpress. Safexpress has established itself as a Market Leader in the Indian Supply Chain & Logistics Industry.

This two-year full-time MBA program is taught in eight trimesters, which require three months for completion each. The program takes a module-based teaching approach, with each module including two subjects having 2–3 credits. Each credit requires around 18 hours of classroom teaching-learning and projects.

With 2–4 models in each term, the curriculum is designed and implemented with the help of the best practitioners in the Supply Chain Management & Logistics industry. Teaching by Safexpress faculty and 6-months training at Safexpress offices, 15 months of intensive on-campus learning, and two internships and live projects make the students competent and work-ready for this competitive field.

Eligibility

For admission in the MBA in Supply Chain & Logistics course, the university requires applicants to have a minimum undergraduate aggregate score of 50% or have an equivalent education. Final year students, who want to apply for the program are eligible for applications. In order to apply, it is pertinent that they have scored a minimum aggregate of 50% in their previous examination.

However, graduation completion certificates must be provided to the university admissions committee by September 30, 2020. Applicants with compartment in any subject will not be considered for application. Merit ranking and scores in CAT /MAT /NMAT /XAT /CMAT examinations are considered while granting admissions.

Fees

In Semester I, the course fee includes the program fee of INR 105,000, ERP fee of INR 8000, and CAS fee of 30,000. ERP and CAS are one-time fees. For Semesters II, III, and IV, students are required to pay a program fee of INR 140,000/semester.

Placements and prospects

The current industry lacks trained supply chain industry experts. The requirement of skilled industry experts is high, and catching up to these demands, everchanging industry trends, and demands of the corporate world is crucial for businesses to sustain.

Graduates with an MBA in Supply Chain Management & Logistics are employed by industries in different roles, such as Logistics and Distribution Manager, Supply Chain Analyst, Supply Chain Coordinator, Supply Chain Manager, Supply Chain Consultant, Expeditor, Materials Planner, Production Planner, Sales Order Planner, Master Scheduler, Demand Planner, Production Planner, Assistant Buyer/Purchasing Assistant Buyer, and Purchasing Consultant/Procurement Consultant. Some of the prominent companies employing graduates from Chitkara Business School are Flipkart, DTDC, Blue Dart, DHL, Lufthansa Cargo, Airtel, and Croma.

