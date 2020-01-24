Rubber Board Recruitment 2020: Walk In Interview for 24 Analytical Trainee Post from 5th February to 18th February

The Rubber Board of the government of India operates under the aegis of the ministry of commerce and industry in the country. It is responsible for all matters related to the production and distribution of rubber in India.

In order to maintain the efficiency in its operations, the Rubber Board conducts periodical recruitment drives for selection of the most suitable candidates. As per the latest job notice published by the Rubber Board, applications are invited from interested candidates for 24 vacancies available under Rubber Board Recruitment 2020.

As per the notification, these vacancies pertain to the profile of Analytical Trainee. The selection of the candidates will be made through the walk-in interview scheduled under the Rubber Board Recruitment 2020.

The details of the vacancies available are as follows: –

Post Vacancy Biotechnology 2 vacancies Library 1 vacancy Genome Lab 1 vacancy Economics 4 vacancies Botany 2 vacancies Crop Physiology 1 vacancy Rubber Technology 2 vacancies Plant Pathology 2 vacancies Technical Consultancy 3 vacancies Agronomy 3 vacancies Germplasm/Botany 3 vacancies

As per the updates on the website, the selection of the candidates will be made through walk-in interviews. The dates for the interview have also been declared i.e. from 5th February 2020 to 18th February 2020.

Venue for the walk-in-interview will be the RRII premises at Kottayam- 686009.

The dates for the interview will be different for different positions, so the candidates must check the dates and other details on the official website for Rubber Board Recruitment 2020 @ www.rubberboard.org.in.

Rubber Board Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The maximum acceptable age limit for Rubber Board Recruitment 2020 is 30 years as on 31 st January 2020.

January 2020. The stipend to be paid to all trainees will be Rs. 12,000 per month. Though in the case of vacancies where the educational qualification required is a diploma, the stipend will be Rs. 10,000 per month.

The initial period of appointment will be 6 months. This can be extended by a further period of 6 months based on the need, along with the performance of the candidate.

FAQs:-

Question: Which is the official website for Rubber Board Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.rubberboard.org.in.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Rubber Board Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies is 24.

Question: What will be the stipend paid to the candidates?

Answer: Rs 12,000 per month except in case of vacancies requiring only a diploma where it will be Rs. 10,000 per month.

Question: What is the maximum acceptable age limit for Rubber Board Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The maximum acceptable age limit for Rubber Board Recruitment 2020 is 30 years as on 31st January 2020.

Read More