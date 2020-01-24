PM Narendra Modi will Interact Today with the Winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020

PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with 49 children who were awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 today in New Delhi. On 24th January, President Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to these children. 49 children are from various states including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Those children who were given awards are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery. The is an initiative as the central government always acknowledges yound individuals as one of the most important asset in nation-building.

The government gives these reward or awards every year to highly recognise the exceptional achievements of the children in various fields. Any child who is having an exceptional achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts and culture, sports and bravery can apply for this bravery award.

Anyone who knows about a meritorious achievement by a child can recommend this child for the award. After carefully considering each application, high-level committee selects the winners.

The Prime Minister would also interact with over 1730 Tribal Artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and Tableaux Artists who are going to participate in the Republic Day Parade in an ‘At Home’ event later in the day. Stay tuned for more updates on these programmes.

