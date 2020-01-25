HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    ICAR-IIRR Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 34 Various Post Scheduled from 27th February to 6th February

    Posted on by Vasudha

    ICAR-IIRR Recruitment 2020, Indian Institute of Rice Research announced Walk in Interview for 34 Various Post Scheduled from 27th February to 6th February. Check here for Eligibility Criteria

    According to the latest notification of ICAR – Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IIRR), Hyderabad, the recruitment process for the posts of Young Professional, JRF, SRF, Office Assistant and others has been notified. As per the notification, there are 34 vacancies for the different posts.

    Therefore, the interested candidates are advised to visit the official website icar-iirr.org for more detailed information. The candidates will be selected on the basis of a walk-in interview which is scheduled from 27th February 2020 to 6th February 2020.

    IMPORTANT DATES

    The walk-in interview of the ICAR-IIRR recruitment will take place from 27th February- 6th February 2020. The candidates are advised to bring all the necessary documents for the interview

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total of 34 vacancies

    Post Vacancy
    Senior Research Fellow 6 vacancies
    Junior Research Fellow 4 vacancies
    Young Professional 11 vacancies
    Technical Assistant /Field Assistant 6 vacancies
    Project Assistant 2 vacancies
    Field Worker 1 vacancy
    Lab Assistant/Field Assistant 1 vacancy
    Office Assistant 3 vacancies

    ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

    • The candidates applying for the post of Senior Research Fellow should have a Post Graduate Degree in the subjects mentioned in the notification on the basis of various projects
    • The candidates applying for the post of Junior Research Fellow should have a Post Graduate Degree in the subjects/Faculty as mentioned in the notification
    • The candidates applying for the post of Young Professional should have a Post Graduate Degree/Graduate in the subjects/Faculty as mentioned in the notification
    • The candidates applying for the post of Technical Assistant/Field Assistant should have a Graduate degree in any field
    • The candidates applying for the post of Project Assistant should have any degree with Plant Science and in the subjects mentioned in the notification.
    • The candidates applying for the post of Field Worker should have a Graduate degree in any field
    • The candidates applying for the post of Lab Assistant/Field Assistant should have a Diploma/Graduate degree in any field
    • The candidates applying for the post of Office Assistant should have a Graduate degree in any field

    AGE LIMIT

    • For the post of Young Professional, the age limit of the candidates should be 21-45 years
    • For the post of SRF, JRF, Technical Assistant, Project Assistant, Lab Assistant the age limit of the male candidates is 35 years, and for the female candidates it is 40 years
    • However, there will be upper age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the rules of the Government.

