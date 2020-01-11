PAU Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 21 Assistant Professor, Scientist and other Posts on 5th February

According to the latest update from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the officials have published a notification recently in order to call out interested applicants for the recruitment process of Assistant Professor, Scientist and other posts.

Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in-interview, which will take place on 5th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 21 posts

Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology): 01 Post

Plant Mycologist: 01 Post

Pedologist: 01 Post

Soil Chemist: 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Soil Conservation): 01 Post

Extension 5cientist (Extension Education): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Microbiology): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Economics): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Agri. Business): 01 Post

Scientist (Human Development & Family Studies): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 01 Post

Assistant Professor (Soil and Water Engineering): 01 Post

Scientist (Processing & Food Engineering): 01 Post

Scientist (seed Production): 01 Post

Plant Physiologist (at outstation): 01 Post

District Extension Scientist (Farm Machinery & Power Engineering): 01 Post

District Extension Scientist (Agronomy): 01 Post

Accounts Officer: 01 Post

Plant Manager: 01 Post

Admin-cum-Accounts Officer: 01 Post

AGE LIMIT

For the post of the Plant Manager, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years as on 1st January 2020

For the posts of Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology), Plant Mycologist, Pedologist, Soil Chemist, Extension Scientist (Extension Education), Assistant Professor (Soil Conservation), Assistant Professor (Microbiology), Assistant Professor (Agri. Business), Assistant Professor (Economics), Scientist (Human Development & Family Studies), Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering), Assistant Professor (Soil & Water Engineering), Scientist (Seed Production), Scientist (Processing & Food Engineering), Plant Physiologist (at outstation), District Extension Scientist (Farm Machinery & Power Engineering), District Extension Scientist (Agronomy) ,Accounts Officer, Admn.-cum-Accounts Officer the minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 60 years as on 1st January 2020.

However, there is age relaxation for the reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

APPLICATION FEE

The cost of the application form is Rs 300/- and the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500/- through a bank draft payable at Ludhiana

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview

