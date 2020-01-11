PAU Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 21 Assistant Professor, Scientist and other Posts on 5th February

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    PAU Recruitment 2020, Punjab Agricultural University announced Walk-in-interview for 21 Assistant Professor, Scientist and other Posts on 5th February. Candidates can check official website pau.edu

    According to the latest update from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the officials have published a notification recently in order to call out interested applicants for the recruitment process of Assistant Professor, Scientist and other posts.

    Therefore, the interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in-interview, which will take place on 5th February 2020.

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total number of 21 posts

    • Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology): 01 Post
    • Plant Mycologist: 01 Post
    • Pedologist: 01 Post
    • Soil Chemist: 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Soil Conservation): 01 Post
    • Extension 5cientist (Extension Education): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Microbiology): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Economics): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Agri. Business): 01 Post
    • Scientist (Human Development & Family Studies): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering): 01 Post
    • Assistant Professor (Soil and Water Engineering): 01 Post
    • Scientist (Processing & Food Engineering): 01 Post
    • Scientist (seed Production): 01 Post
    • Plant Physiologist (at outstation): 01 Post
    • District Extension Scientist (Farm Machinery & Power Engineering): 01 Post
    • District Extension Scientist (Agronomy): 01 Post
    • Accounts Officer: 01 Post
    • Plant Manager: 01 Post
    • Admin-cum-Accounts Officer: 01 Post

    AGE LIMIT

    • For the post of the Plant Manager, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 37 years as on 1st January 2020
    • For the posts of Assistant Professor (Plant Pathology), Plant Mycologist, Pedologist, Soil Chemist, Extension Scientist (Extension Education), Assistant Professor (Soil Conservation), Assistant Professor (Microbiology), Assistant Professor (Agri. Business), Assistant Professor (Economics), Scientist (Human Development & Family Studies), Assistant Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Professor (Civil Engineering), Assistant Professor (Soil & Water Engineering), Scientist (Seed Production), Scientist (Processing & Food Engineering), Plant Physiologist (at outstation), District Extension Scientist (Farm Machinery & Power Engineering), District Extension Scientist (Agronomy) ,Accounts Officer, Admn.-cum-Accounts Officer the minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 60 years as on 1st January 2020.

    However, there is age relaxation for the reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

    APPLICATION FEE

    The cost of the application form is Rs 300/- and the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500/- through a bank draft payable at Ludhiana

    SELECTION PROCEDURE

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview

    FAQs:-

    Question: What is the selection procedure for the PAU recruitment process?

    Answer:  The selection procedure of PAU recruitment will be made on the basis of Interview

    Question: When will the walk-in interview of PAU take place?

    Answer:  The walk-in interview of the PAU recruitment will take place on the 5th February 2020

    Question: How many vacancies are there in PAU recruitment?

    Answer:  There are a total number of 21 vacancies

    Question: What is the official URL of PAU?

    Answer:  The official URL of PAU is pau.edu

