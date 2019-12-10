KCGMC Karnal Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Post on 16th, 17th and 18th December

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) is a medical college and hospital established by the state government of Haryana. KCGMC recently took to its official website for the announcement of a few vacancies in its hospital.

The recruitment will soon be carried out in the hospital itself. Interested candidates must go through the details of the recruitment and check whether they are eligible for the given posts.

The vacancies announced by KCGMC are for two posts, namely Senior Resident and Demonstrator. There are a total of 69 vacancies for all the posts combined. The recruitment for these posts will be conducted according to categories to which candidates belong. One can check out the number of vacancies for each category –

Unreserved Category: 31 vacancies

BC-A: 4 vacancies

Scheduled Castes: 28 vacancies

Economically Weaker Section: 4 vacancies

EMS: 2 vacancies

Candidates must also go through the eligibility criteria and ensure that they check all the requirements. These eligibility criteria for each post is as follows –

Senior Resident

MBBS Degree from any institution recognised by MCI.

MD or MDS or other equivalent qualification for Dentistry from an institution recognised by MCI.

Must be registered under the State/Central Medical Registration Act/Dentistry Council.

Demonstrator

MBBS Degree from any institution recognised by MCI.

Candidates must be registered under the State/Central Medical Registration Act.

Sc. (Medical) from a recognised university or institution in the concerned subject.

The recruitment of these posts will be conducted through a walk-in-interview. The interview will be conducted in this month only, that is, on 16th, 17th and 18th December 2019. The interview on 16th December will be for Senior Residents, the interview on 17th December will be for Senior Residents/Demonstrators and the interview on 18th December 2019 will only be for the Demonstrator posts.

The candidates will have to appear for the interview on 9:00 am sharp on any of the three days. They must carry all their educational qualifications, experience certificates and other important documents. It must be noted here that a separate call letter or admit card will not be issued for the interview.

Candidates must make a note of the venue where they have to reach on the day of the interview –

Office of Director,

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College,

Karnal.

The necessary applications along with a fee of Rs 500/- for the general category and Rs 125/- for other categories must also be submitted by the candidates.

Candidates can get more details on KCGMC official website, www.kcgmc.edu.in

KCGMC Karnal Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Senior Resident and Demonstrator Post on 16th, 17th and 18th December was last modified:

Read More