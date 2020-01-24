CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 18 Various Post Before 7th February at wbhealth.gov.in

18 vacancies available under CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020

There is an extremely important piece of update for all the candidates who are looking for an opportunity to work with the government of West Bengal in various medical profiles.

As per the latest job notification published by the Office of the CMO Health Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, applications have been invited from interested candidates for the various vacancies available. As per the official notification, a total of 18 vacancies are available under CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020.

Out of the 18 vacancies, 11 positions pertain to the profile of Lab Technician, 2 vacancies are for the post of medical officer, 1 vacancy is available for the position of staff nurse, 1 vacancy is available for the post of STI counsellor and 3 vacancies are meant for the post of blood bank lab technician.

The online application process under CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020 has commenced from 13th January 2020.

So, the candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment drive must log-on to the official website of CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020 @ www.wbhealth.gov.in and complete their applications as soon as possible. The online application window will be closing on 7th February 2020.

So, all the candidates should make sure that their applications are submitted before the cut-off date. Once the cut-off window is closed, no new applications will be accepted under CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020.

CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020: Important Information

The maximum acceptable age limit under CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020 is 60 years as per the NACO guidelines.

The employees would be recruited on a contractual basis only. The initial tenor of the contract will be valid up to 31 st March 2020. Subsequently, the contract period can be extended further based on the performance of the candidate and the need.

March 2020. Subsequently, the contract period can be extended further based on the performance of the candidate and the need. The notice for original testimonial verification and the provisional list of the shortlisted candidates will be published latest by 17 th February 2020.

February 2020. The decision of the selection panel will be final for the CMOH Purba Bardhaman Recruitment 2020.

Any form of canvassing is not allowed.

