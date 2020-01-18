TMC Recruitment 2020: Walk-In-Interview for Assistant Statistician and other Posts on 22nd of February

TMC or Tata Memorial Centre is one of the national comprehensive centres for a disease like cancer. This centre takes care of multiple aspects such as prevention, treatment, education and research in various types of cancer.

This centre is one of the leading cancer centres in India and it was started by Sir Dhorabji Tata trust on 28th of February 1941.

The centre is vast and there are lots of vacancies generated here every year. There are lots of different departments in this centre and as such requirement for qualified personnel keeps on arising.

The Tata Memorial Centre has given out the notification saying about the vacancy for the post of Assistant Statistician along with other posts for the year 2020.

There is one vacancy each for the post of Assistant Statistician and Sr. Project Coordinator. Each of these posts would require a different set of qualifications and skills to get selected for the job.

TMC Recruitment for Assistant Statistician and Sr. Project Coordinator 2020: Application process

The online application process has started on the official site of TMC, i.e. tmc.gov.in. One can get all the details and updates about TMC on this website.

The selection of the candidate will be made on the basis of his or her performance in the interview which shall take place on the 22nd of February 2020.

Interested candidates are required to come for walk-in interview on 22/2/2020 at the Tata Memorial Centre. They are expected to bring their biodata; recent passport-sized photo and photocopy of PAN card along with them.

They must also carry all of their certificates in original along with one set of attested copies of each and every certificate.

TMC Recruitment for Assistant Statistician and Sr. Project Coordinator 2020: Required Qualification

For the post of Assistant Statistician, an individual must have a bachelor’s degree in Statistics. They must also have done a computer course so that they know working on the office software. Minimum experience of one year is required in order to get selected.

For the post of Sr. Project Coordinator, one must possess a master’s degree in Science, Social Science, Public Health or any of the equivalent field. They must also have done a computer course in office software.

