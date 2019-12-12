RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has not yet announced Exam date for NTPC Exam

Recently, a notice purportedly issued by the Railway Recruitment Board pertaining to the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019 has been doing rounds on social media. As the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 is being conducted to select 35,277 candidates for various vacancies available against different posts.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of candidates have applied for these vacancies. According to this notice, the intimation regarding the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019 and examination city will be published on 13th March 2020.

The same notification also adds that the admit card will be released by RRB, around 4 days before the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019.

Moreover, the link for the CBT exam mock link will be activated on 17th March 2020 for the first stage of the examination. The notice further elaborates that the second stage for RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will commence on 28th March 2020.

Many candidates believe this notice to be issued by the RRB. But as a matter of fact, this notice is a fake. No official notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board on the official website.

Additionally, the examination pattern for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 is completely different from what is mentioned in the said notice.

All the candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 should ignore this notice doing rounds on social media, is it is designed to mislead deserving candidates.

Instead, the candidates must refer only to the respective regional website or the central website for the Railway Recruitment Board for any update or notification pertaining to the RRB NTPC Exam 2019. Earlier, the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 was proposed to be held between the months of June 2019 and September 2019.

But notice was issued by the RRB on 14th October 2019, stating that the dates for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 have been postponed. The notice further added that the revised examination schedule for RRB NTPC Exam 2019 would be released only on the official websites and at a later date.

Since then, no new notice has been officially released by the RRB. Therefore the fake notice does not warrant any attention from the candidates.

Moreover, the examination pattern mentioned in the fake notice is different from the official format. The notice says that there will be 100 questions for 90 marks whereas as per RRB NTPC, the first stage examination will comprise of 120 questions. So, there is no need to pay any attention to the fake notice on social media.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019

Question: When will be the first stage of RRB NTPC Exam 2019 be conducted?

Answer:There has been no official update from RRB regarding the proposed dates for RRB NTPC Exam 2019.

Question: When was the last official notification released by the RRB?

Answer: The last official notice was issued by the RRB on 14th October 2019, stating that the dates for the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 have been postponed.

Question: How many questions will be asked in the phase-1 exam?

Answer: As per RRB NTPC, the first stage examination will comprise of 120 questions.

Question: How many vacancies are o be filled under RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019?

Answer: Under the ongoing recruitment drive, 35,277 candidates are to be selected for various vacancies available against different posts.

