Calcutta University BCom Part 1 Result Announced at caluniv.ac.in, Steps How Check

The University of Calcutta has come out with a notification informing the students about the release of the results for BCom Part- 1 results for both the General and Honours examinations.

So, the candidates who had appeared for this examination can now visit the official website wbresults.nic.in or they can also visit caluniv.ac.in and check their results.

However, the University will be conducting the examination for the BA/ BSc IIIrd Semester examination on the 14th of December 2019 whereas the examination of BA/ BSc Honours IInd Semester and also the Major IInd semester of BA, B. Sc, B. Com is scheduled on the 23rd of December 2019. The students should note that all the examinations will be held in the second half session.

HOW TO CHECK CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY RESULT 2019?

The candidates can visit the official website caluniv.ac.in and click on the University Examination option

The candidates can then click on the subject they have appeared for and then they will be redirected to a new page

The candidates will then have to log in using the necessary credentials

After logging in by adding the necessary details, the result of the candidate will appear on the screen

They can download the results and take a print out of it for future use

RE-EXAMINATION OF THE ANSWER SCRIPT

The candidates who want to apply for re-examination of the answer sheet can do it within 15 working days from the date of publication of the result.

The candidates need to apply for the re-examination of the answer script in the prescribed format

The candidates should keep in mind that the re-examination application will only be accepted for the theory papers only

SELF- INSPECTION OF THE EVALUATED ANSWER SCRIPTS

Candidates who want a photocopy of the evaluated answer scripts for self- inspection has to submit an application to the Controller of the Examination

The candidates have to submit the application form in a prescribed format that is available on the University website

For the self- inspection of the answer scripts the candidates have to pay Rs 500 per answer script

The candidates will get the photocopy of the evaluated answer script after 30 days or within 60 days from the last date of the application submission

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Calcutta University BCom Part 1 Result

Question: When did the results of Calcutta University release?

Answer: The results were released on 11th December 2019.

Question: When is the exam for BA/BSc IIIrd Semester?

Answer: The exam will be conducted on 14th December 2019.

Question: How much do the students have to pay for the self-inspection of the answer scripts?

Answer: The students will have to pay Rs 500/-.

Question: From where can I download the results of Calcutta University?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website www.caluniv.ac.in and follow instructions on the page for downloading the results of their respective subjects.

