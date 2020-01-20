RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Railway still not floated the tender to hire the agency to conduct the CBT 1 exam

Railway recruitment board had invited the applications almost a year back to fill around 35,208 positions for Non-Technical Popular category (NTPC) posts.

The written exam to select the candidates were supposed to be conducted in tentatively between June to September 2019 but it has been more than 11 months that RRB has not released the new exam date yet.

Application Status

The online application process was completed in the month of March 2019. It has been reported around 1.26 crore applications has been received by RRB for the NTPC Posts.

The suspension for the recruitment test schedule by RRB is because of the ongoing process of selecting a new exam conducting agency. As per the senior Railway official they will float the tender soon and has stated that, “RRB NTPC exam dated will not be announced next month because we have not floated the tender to hire the agency to conduct the exam.

We will shortlist the agency once the application is received. We need the company to manage the examinations as we have received more than one crore applications. Such big number can only be handled by the agency to conduct the exam.”

According the data shared by the ministry in lok sabha last year, the notification was released to fill 2,83,674 vacancies in year 2018 and 2019. The vacancies are filled in railways are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards and Railway Recruitment Cell.

About RRB

Railway Recruitment Control Board is a government organization of India which was established in 1998 in the ministry of Railways. It was set up to manage the appointment of new employees to work in Indian Railways.

It’s primarily objective to organize a management information system for monitoring work done by RRB – Railway Recruitment Board. Railway Service Commission was formed in year 1942 with a chairman and two members for the recruitment process.

