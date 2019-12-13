RRB NTPC Exam Date Postponed to 2020, Check here for Latest Update by Railway Board

Indian Railways will organize examination for the recruitment of various Posts under RRB NTPC in various zonal railways and production units of Railways.

The posts included under Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular categories are Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc.

Railway Recruitment Board NTPC has postponed the examination date and the admit card release date from 2019 to 2020. The board has officially released the notification to announce the dates have been postponed.

Exam Dates

Interested candidates can check below the examination date for various events:-

RRB NTPC Exam Dates Important Dates Official Notification from RRB NTPC 2019 28/02/2019 Beginning of Online Application 01/03/2019 from 18:00 hrs End of Online application submission 31/03/2019 till 23:59 Final Closing of application form in all aspects 12/04/2019 till 23:59 First Stage Computer Based Test Has been postponed to 2020 Latest update regarding Admit Card Will be notified tomorrow

Exam Notification

The initial official notification was released on 28th February 2019 for the recruitment for RRB NTPC 2019. The process of online application was conducted in the month of March 2019 that is from 01st March 2019 till 31st March 2019.

The board has officially declared about the postponed of RRB NTPC 2019 CBT-1. The board has yet to publish the revised schedule on the official website of all RRB zones.

Candidates who applied for RRB should regularly check the official website for all the latest update on examination date and the release of admit card.

The initial tentative dates for RRB NTPC – 1st stage computer Based test(CBT) were from June 2019 till September 2019.

Candidate should be minimum class 12th pass or equivalent for the various posts in RRB and age of the candidate should be between 18 years to 30 years.

