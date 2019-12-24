RRB 2019-2020 Revised Exam Calendar: Check Exam Dates of RRB NTPC, RRC Group D Level-1 and RRB Ministerial (MI) Posts on rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB 2019-2020 Revised Exam Calendar

There has been notification released for the lakhs of vacancies in year 2019 by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC). These vacancies are open for various posts like Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), RRC Group D Level-1 and Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) Posts.

Exam Calendar

Aspirants can check below the exam schedule with the tentative dates released by the RRB and RRC:

Exam Name Vacancies Application Date – Closing Date Tentative Date of Exam RRB NTPC 2019 35208 01st March 2019 till 31st March 2019 Though the dates will be notified later exam will be conducted in year 2020 RRB /RRC Group D 2019 Level 1 Posts 103769 01st March 2019 till 31st March 2019 Though the dates will be notified later exam will be conducted in year 2020 RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) for posts like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc. 1665 01st March 2019 till 31st March 2019 Though the dates will be notified later exam will be conducted in year 2020 RRB JE 2019 CBT – 1 RRB JE 2019 CBT – 2 For posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) 13464 02nd January 2019 till 31st January 2019 CBT 1 exam was rescheduled. Earlier was from 22nd May 2019 till 02nd June 2019 but was conducted from 26th June to 28th June 2019 CBT – 2 Exam was conducted from 28th August 2019 till 01st September 2019 RRB Paramedical 2019 Exam 1937 04th March 2019 till 02nd April 2019 19th July 2019, 20th July 2019 and 21St July 2019

The official website to get more details on the exam calendar is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

Candidates who are interested in RRB and RRC should be aware of the exam calendar as it will provide the tentative dates for the exams. This will help the students in the preparation for the exam and make the study plan.

