IOCL Barauni Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019 Released at iocl.com, Step s How to Check

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Barauni Division has announced the results of the IOCL Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019. Therefore the candidates who have given this examination can visit the official website in order to check and download their results.

The candidates appeared for this particular examination on 24th November 2019, and the verification of the documents was conducted from 4th to 6th December 2019.

The IOCL has released the provisional list of the selected candidates for the next stage that is the Pre-engagement Medical Examination (PEME).

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IOCL TRADE AND TECHNICIAN APPRENTICE DV RESULTS 2019?

For downloading the IOCL results 2019, the candidates have to follow the following steps:

The candidates can log on to iocl.com

On reaching the home page, the candidates have to go to the careers section that will be available on the home page

After this step, the candidates will have to click on the link of ‘Apprenticeships.’

After clicking on the link, the candidates need to click on another link which says

“Barauni Refinery hosts the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Pre- Engagement Medical Examination against Advertisement No. BR/ HR/ APPR/2019-20”

After clicking on this link, the candidate’s result will be displayed on the screen

The candidates will have to check the name and roll number from the list that will be available on the website

The candidates also download the PDF version of the results for future use

VENUE FOR THE PRE- ENGAGEMENT MEDICAL EXAMINATION

The selected candidates will have to report to this venue for their medical examination:

BARAUNI REFINERY HOSPITAL, BARAUNI REFINERY TOWNSHIP BEGUSARAI, BIHAR- 851117

The reporting time of the candidates to the venue is 8:00 AM

The examination will start from 12th December 2019 and will go on till the 18th of December 2019. The candidates will have to note that there will be no separate call letter for the PEME examination and that the candidates will have to report the venue along with their admit card and other necessary documents.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – IOCL Barauni Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019

Question: When were the IOCL results released?

Answer: The IOCL results were released on 10th December 2019.

Question: How to download the IOCL Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019?

Answer: The candidates need to visit the official website www.iocl.com and follow the instructions to download the results.

Question: When is the PEME examination scheduled?

Answer: The PEME exam will start from 12th December till the 18th December 2019.

Question: Where is the venue for the PEME examination?

Answer: The venue for the PEME examination is: BARAUNI REFINERY HOSPITAL, BARAUNI REFINERY TOWNSHIIP BEGUSARAI, BIHAR- 851117.

Question: What is the reporting time for the PEME examination?

Answer: The candidates should reach the venue at 8:00 AM.

IOCL Barauni Trade and Technician Apprentice DV Result 2019 Released at iocl.com, Step s How to Check was last modified:

Read More