RBI grade C Final Result 2019 Announced on rbi.org.in, Steps to download here

RBI grade C Final Result 2019

The result doe the recruitment exam RBI grade C final 2109 has been declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Candidates appeared in RBI exam can download their admit card published on the official website of RBI.

The exam was held in two phases, written exam and interview. The result released is the final result as per the written exam and interview. Total number of candidates for which this recruitment exam is being held is 61.

The RBI recruitment board have released the name of the candidates being selected. There are several posts under ‘stress testing’, accounting IFRS, and retail lending for which no candidates were qualified.

The official website of RBI through which candidates can get more details on the RBI grade C 2019 exam and check their results is www.rbi.org.in . Candidates can go through the following steps to download the RBI group C final results.

Steps to check RBI group C final result 2019:

Visit the official website of RBI as mentioned above.

Click on ‘opportunities’ under ‘more links’ present on home page.

Go to the ‘results’ in the drop-down menu of current vacancies.

Click on the link ‘lateral recruitment of officers in grade C’.

Download and save the RBI group C final result.

Check the result through your roll number in the new page.

Candidates getting selected will be hired on a full-time contract basis initially for a period of three years, which can be further extendable to a maximum tenure of five years.

Those getting appointed will get consolidated remuneration of Rs 21.60 lakh (pre-revised) per annum (without housing) subject to tax.

Candidates must visit the official website from time to time for more updates and information.

