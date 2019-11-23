RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2019 Published on rbi.org.in, Get direct link to download here

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card

The admit cards for the RBI Grade B Phase 2 examinations has been released by the Reserve Bank of India, RBI. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI Grade B Phase I results have been declared this week. Candidates qualified in the phase 1 exam will be able to appear for the phase 2 exam. The RBI have also released the Grade B Phase 2 Admit Cards today.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. Candidates must download separate admit cards for morning and evening shifts.

The official website to download the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2019 is www.rbi.org.in . Candidates must download the admit card by following the below steps.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Scroll down to the section with Recruitment Related Announcements.

You will get redirected to anew page for admit card.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the RBI Grade B Phase 2 Admit Card 2019.

Go through the below direct links,

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 Paper-II and Paper III Online/Offline Examination 2019 is scheduled to be on 2nd December 2019. Also, Phase-II Online Examination for Recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (General)- 2019 is scheduled to be on 1st December 2019. The exam will be held in two different sessions.

