    • GNCTD Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 190 Vacancies for Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant Post

    Posted on by Vasudha

    GNCTD Recruitment 2019: Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi released notification for 190 Vacancies for Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant Post. Candidates can check official website delhi.gov.in

    There is a crucial bit of information for the candidates who wish to start their career with a department of the government of Delhi.

    As per the latest notification published on the official website as well as the leading newspapers, the Department of Women and Child Development Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is inviting applications from interested candidates for vacancies available with the department.

    As per the notification that was published on 19th December 2019, a total of 190vacancies are available for the post of Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant across different locations.

    According to the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCTD Recruitment 2019 notification, the interested candidates must complete their applications for the available vacancies latest by 31st December 2019 11.59 PM. The applications must be completed on the official website for Department of Women and Child Development, GNCTD Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.cams.wcddel.in.

    After the cut-off date, the link will be deactivated, and the candidates will not be able to complete their applications. Therefore, it is recommended that the candidates complete their applications as soon as possible, without waiting till the last minute.

    How to apply

    The application process for the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCTD Recruitment 2019 is a two-stage process. Firstly, the candidates must complete their online registration on the official portal to generate their login credentials. Later on, these credentials must be used to complete the final submission of the application form.

    Out of the total available 190 vacancies, 95 vacancies pertain to the post of block coordinator, and 95 vacancies pertain to the post of block project assistant.

    Important information

    • The selection of the candidates will be purely on contractual basis.
    • The maximum acceptable age limit for both the profiles is 35 years.
    • Shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for the interview round.
    • Final selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview as well as the experience/qualifications.
    • Candidates must have passed their class 12th examinations to be eligible for these vacancies.
    • The scope of duties of the candidates will include the implementation of the scheme “Poshan Abhiyan.”

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

    Question: How many vacancies are available under the Department of Women and Child Development, GNCTD Recruitment 2019?

    Answer: A total of 190 vacancies are available under ongoing recruitment.

    Question: What is the last date to apply for these vacancies?

    Answer: The last date to apply for the advertised vacancies is 31st December 2019, 11.59 PM.

    Question: Which is the official website for the online application?

    Answer: The applications must be completed on the official website for Department of Women and Child Development, GNCTD Recruitment 2019, i.e. www.cams.wcddel.in

    Question: When will be the interview round conducted?

    Answer:  The dates and other details pertaining to the interview round have not yet been published.

