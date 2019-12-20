CISF Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Tradesman Post, Steps to Download Admit Card @www.cisfrectt.in

Central Industrial Security Force is one of the most important central organisations which is responsible for maintaining the security as well as law and order situation across multiple locations in the country.

In order to maintain its efficiency, CISF conducts recruitment rives for selection of appropriate candidates for different vacancies available across different profiles.

Recently, CISF announced the CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 wherein applications were invited from interested candidates for the vacancies available for the post of Tradesman. Ever since the registration link was deactivated by CISF, candidates have been waiting for any crucial update pertaining to the CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019.

Finally, there is now an extremely important update for the candidates who have applied for the CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019.

As per the official notification published on the official website, admit cards for the stage 1 exam comprising of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET), and documentation and trade test for the position of Constable (Tradesman) have now been released.

Thus, all the candidates who have registered for the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website for CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 @ www.cisfrectt.in and download their admit cards right away.

It is important for all the candidates to download their admit cards and take a print-out to be carried on the day of the exam. Without admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the Stage 1 exam. The stage 1 exam under the CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 is scheduled for 3rd January 2020.

As the document verification test will also be conducted on the same day, candidates must bring the original copies of their documents along with the photocopies. Only those candidates who will qualify the Stage 1 exam will be subsequently called for the written test.

How to download the admit card

Log-on to the official website of CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 @ cisfrectt.in

On the home page, locate the link for CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2019. Click on the respective link.

Now, on the next page, use your login credentials to log-in to your account.

Here you will be able to check your admit card. Download it and save on your computer.

Take a printout to be carried on the day of the exam.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website of CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The official website for CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 is www.cisfrectt.in

Question: On which date will the Stage 1 exam will be conducted?

Answer: The stage 1 exam under CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019 will be held on 3rd January 2020.

Question: When will he written test be conducted for CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The dates for the written test will be notified later by CISF.

Question: Should I bring the original documents on the day of the exam?

Answer: Yes, candidates must bring all their original documents for the document verification process.

