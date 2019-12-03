Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) Admit Card 2020 Released at sainikschooladmission.in, Direct Link to Download

The Sainik School Society has been established in India to provide quality education to the children of rural areas. It functions with the goal of providing an all-around development of cadets in the National Defence Academy, by first looking into their primary education and then giving them entry into the Academy for further training. For admissions of students into the Sainik Schools, they have to appear for an entrance test.

The Sainik School Society has announced the registration process to start separately for girls and boys candidates for admissions in class VI and class IX in 2020.

Candidates who were the age of 10-12 years (four class 6) or 13-15 years (for class 9) were invited to submit their applications. While the registration for boys was over by 10th October 2019, the registration for girls will be over on 6th December 2019.

This examination conducted by the Sainik School Society is known as the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE). The AISSEE is set to be conducted in 2020.

With the registrations almost over, the Sainik School Society has also released the admit cards for some students. As on 2nd December 2019, the society announced the release of admit card for all the boy candidates. The admit card for the girl candidates will be available on 11th December 2019.

The admit card has been released online. In order to download the admit card for AISSEE 2020, students can follow the steps as mentioned below –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of Sainik School Society, which is https://www.sainikschooladmission.in/

Step-2 : Go to the candidate log in the tab on the left side of the home page.

Step-3 : Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step-4 : One will have to log in with their personal credentials like the application form number and password.

Step-5 : Click on the Submit option.

Step-6 : The admit card of the candidate will appear on the screen. Candidates must go through the details of the admit card.

Step-7 : The admit card should be downloaded carefully in a PDF format.

Step-8 : A printout of the admit card should also be taken as it has to be presented on the day of the exam.

The AISSEE 2020 exam will be conducted on 5th January 2020. Students who will be appearing for the exam must be well occupied with their preparation process.

Students appearing for the class VI exam will have to answer a paper of 300 marks comprising of 125 questions in all. Further, students appearing for the class IX exam will have to answer a paper of 400 marks comprising of 150 questions.

The results of these exams are likely to be out in March 2020.

