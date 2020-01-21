Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 5000 Constable Posts at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2020

As per the latest notification of the Rajasthan Police, it has extended the last date to fill up the application form for the post of 5000 Constable.

Therefore, the candidates who are interested in applying for the post can visit the official website and complete the application process. The candidates should note that the last date for filling up the application form is till 10th February 2020.

The date which was scheduled earlier for the application process was 21st January 2020 but now it has been rescheduled to 20th February 2020.

However, the online application for the Rajasthan Constable Posts has already started, and so the candidates can visit the website police.rajasthan.gov.in and fill up the application form.

IMPORTANT DATES

The last date for filing the application form is 10th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total of 5000 vacancies for the posts of Constable (General), Constable (RAC/ MBC) and Constable Driver.

AGE LIMIT

For the post of Constable (General), the male (General) candidates should be born between 01-01-2002 to 02-01-1997. While the Female (General) Candidates should be born between 01-01-2002 to 02-01-1992.

For the post of Constable (Driver), the Male (General) Candidates should be born between 01-01-2002 to 02-01-1994, and the Female (General) Candidates should be born between 01-01-2002 to 02-01-1989.

However, there is age relaxation for the candidates belonging to reserved categories as per the rules of the Government.

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates who belong to the General category of Rajasthan Domicile will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400/-

The candidates belonging to the SC/ ST/ of Rajasthan Domicile will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 350/-

For General candidates whose annual income is less than 2.5 lakh will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 350/-.

Also, the candidates should note that the application payment should be made via online mode, i.e. through Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.

FAQs:-

Question: When is the last date to apply for the Rajasthan Police recruitment process?

Answer: The last date to apply for the Rajasthan Police recruitment is10th February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in the Rajasthan Police Recruitment?

Answer: There are 5000 vacancies for Constable (General), Constable (RAC/ MBC), Constable Driver posts

Question: How much is the application fee for different categories in the Rajasthan Police recruitment?

Answer: Gen of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 400/-

SC/ST category candidates of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 350/-

General category candidates whose family annual income is less than 2.5 Lakh: Rs. 350/-

Question: What is the official website of Rajasthan Police?

Answer: The official website of Rajasthan Police is www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

