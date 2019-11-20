Rajasthan Police Constable Vacancy 2019: Director-General of Police Rajasthan has issued a new Notification for Rajasthan Police Recruitment

The Office of the Director-General of Police Rajasthan has issued a new notification, standing order no. 15/2019, regarding Rajasthan police vacancy 2019. As per this new notification, few changes have been introduced to the syllabus and selection process cut off. In the forthcoming constable recruitment process, this new process will apply.

Now, part I of the selection process, the written exam will be an objective type test of 2 hours for 75 marks. It will have 150 multiple choice questions of 0.5 marks each i.e., 25% marks will be deducted for incorrect answers. There will be four sections in the paper.

The first section shall include reasoning, logic, and basic knowledge of computers with 60 questions. The second shall have general knowledge, general science, current affairs holding 35 items. The third section will have an understanding of crimes against women and children and legal provisions/rules correlating to it for which some reference material is also available on the departmental website, with ten questions.

The end section will be history, geography, economy, polity, culture, and arts of Rajasthan with 45 questions. These sections will respectively carry 30, 17.5, 5, 22.5 marks.

The second change is in part III of the selection process that is a proficiency test for drivers, band, mounted, and dog squad. Candidates failing to qualify for this test will be disqualified for selection. The minimum passing percentage will be the same as in the written test. Nevertheless, TSP are candidates will have to score 30%, and saharia will need to score 25% marks.

Earlier, standing order 1/2019 was issued on November 6. As per which, part I written test had three sections. The first section shall include reasoning, logic, basic knowledge of computers for 60 marks. The second shall have general knowledge, general science, current affairs holding 45 questions. And the third section shall have history, geography, economy, polity, culture, and arts-related to Rajasthan containing 45 questions.

It was also mentioned that 40% would be the minimum qualifying marks for general and BC, 36% for SC, ST. Then part II is supposed to be a physical efficiency test and physical standards test. In PET, there will be running. In PST, there will be height, chest, weight measurements.

In the previous order, part III cut off was said to be the same as the written test.

All the details of Rajasthan Police recruitment 2019-2020 are already available in these two orders, 14 and 15. Now the notification that will come will make the schedule clear. Candidates can then apply.

Rajasthan Police will conduct recruitment to the posts of constable GD, constable operator, constable driver, constable band, constable mounted, and constable dog squad.

Class 8th pass candidates will be eligible for RAC, MBC battalions. Class 10th pass candidates can go for the district police and intelligence units. Class 12th pass with science and math’s will be required for police telecommunication operators.

As per reports, Rajasthan Police recruitment 2019-2020 notification will be out by the end of this month.

