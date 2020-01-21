HAL Recruitment 2020: Apply for Senior Test Pilot and other Posts by 5th Feb on hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2020

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is looking for candidates to hire for various posts. Candidates who are interested in working with HAL should visit the official notification for the recruitment details.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can note the following vacancy details released by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL):

There is one vacancy for Senior Test Pilot or Senior Fighter Pilot

There is one vacancy for Senior Flight Test Engineer

The official website of HAL is https://hal-india.co.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should note the eligibility criteria as mentioned by HAL before they apply for the post. They are as follows:

It is necessary for the candidate to be a qualifies flying instructor or Pilot attack instructor in IAF / Indian Navy or Coast Guard for the post of Senior Test Pilot – Qualified Test Pilot.

Candidates with the previous experience as an instructor at any flight training establishment would be preferred for the post of Senior Test pilot.

Candidates must have the excellent communication skills both oral and written for both the vacancy.

Candidate must have the proven experience in developmental flight testing for the post of Senior Flight test engineer – Qualified flight test engineer.

It is necessary for the post of Senior Flight Test Engineer to have the previous instructional background in AFTC / Tetra School or AFTPS

Candidates must have the proven proficiency to handle document creation / Archival – retrieval tools for post of senior flight test engineer.

The upper age limit for the general candidates is 48 years and there is age relaxation as per the government rules for reserved category.

Application Procedure:

Candidates who are interest and are eligible for the post must apply through the prescribed format before 05th February 2020. Candidates should send the form along with the self-attested photograph through the ordinary post / Speed post / registered post or courier to the HAL office.

Also read, HAL Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 | HAL Apprentice Bharti 2020 | HAL Apprentice Vacancy 2020 | No Exam" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yQnzhoyIi8k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More