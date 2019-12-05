Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 8600 Vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Rajasthan Police invites interested and eligible candidates for 5000 vacancies of constable 2019-2020. All the candidates can check the website for the notification, date for online application, notification date and other related information.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The candidates should make sure that they fill the application form and submit it 15 days after the publication of the advertisement on Recruitment of Rajasthan Constable 2019-20.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA AND EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For Constable ( General) the candidate should be 10 th pass from a recognized board

pass from a recognized board For Constable (RAC/MBC) the candidates should at least be 8 th passed from a recognized board

passed from a recognized board For the post of Constable Driver, the candidate should be 10th pass from a recognized board and should also possess a valid Driving License (LMV/HMV)

SELECTION PROCESS WITH SYLLABUS

For the selection process, the candidates will have to give a written test of 75 marks, a physical efficiency test comprising of 15 marks and 10 marks of special skills for general constable.

For the post of Constable Driver, the candidates will have to appear for three tests, namely, a written test of 75 marks, a physical efficiency test of 10 marks and a proficiency test of 15 marks.

The written exam will have a reasoning and logical ability section with a general knowledge of computers which will be 60 questions of 30 marks.

The second section will have general science, social science and current affairs- 35 questions of 17.5 marks each.

The third section will comprise of questions related to crimes against women and children and other questions related to legal provisions- 10 questions of 5 marks.

The last section will include the History of Rajasthan including culture, arts, geography, politics and economics, which will be 45 questions of 22.5 marks.

Thus, the total marks of the paper are 75, with a total of 150 questions.

However, for the physical efficiency test, the candidates will be judged on the basis of running.

HOW TO APPLY?

When the notification will be announced the candidates will have to apply through SSO ID which they can find it on sso.rajasthan.gov.in

They have to create an SSO ID which can also be made by visiting the e-mitra kiosks in the state

The candidates can then apply through recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

The application fee for the recruitment of the posts is as follows

GENERAL/OBC/EWS/MBC Rs 400/- SC/ST/Sahariya Candidates ( domicile of Rajasthan) Rs 350/- GENERAL/OBC/EWS/MBC with family income less than 2.5 lakh per annum Rs 350/-

The Raj Police notification is however available online in a PDF format and the interested candidates can find it at police.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can go through it and make sure they fill the form before the last date.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 8600 Vacancies at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

