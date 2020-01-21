KGMU Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 230 Professors and other Posts at kgmu.org, Check for Eligibility Criteria

King Georges Medical University, or KGMU, is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and was mainly established in the year 1905. The university offers a large number of graduate and postgraduate degrees.

The campus is beautiful and spacious, involving a good workforce to keep the institute running. Hence there are vacancies generated every year.

KGMU is offering 230 vacancies for 2020 which includes professors, trainers, principal and others. The eligibility criteria for each post differs; hence one must know all the detail of it before applying.

The last date for submitting the job application is 10th February 2020 after which no forms will be accepted. Also, the candidates are expected to submit their application forms along with all the necessary documents at the registrar office in KGMU before or on the 10th of February 2020.

KGMU Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Available job vacancies.

There are in all 230 vacancies available at KGMU which include a wide variety of professionals from various field.

For the college of nursing at the campus, there is 1 post vacant for principal, 9 for assistant professor and 27 for the clinical instructor.

For sports medicine, there is 1 vacancy for the professor, 2 for associate professor and 2 for the assistant officer.

There are a lot of individual vacancies, i.e. one in each department (Endocrinology, cardiac anaesthesia, critical care medicine, gynaecology, oncology, thoracic, nuclear medicine, neonatology, nephrology, neuro anaesthesia, pulmonary and critical care unit, pediatric, pediatric orthopaedic, medical gastroenterology, vascular surgery, etc.) for doctors, surgeons, senior residents, professor, etc.

KGMU Lucknow Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria

For the post of assistant professor, interested candidate must have a Master’s degree in the relevant field and a minimum of 3 years of teaching experience. However, a PhD degree would add more weight and increase the chances of getting employed.

For the post of a clinical instructor, interested candidates must have a BSc or MSc degree in the relevant area. Also, 1 year of working experience is required to get eligible for the job.

A candidate who wishes to apply for the post of Principal is expected to have a minimum of 15 years’ experience along with the MSc or a PhD degree. Also, out of the 15 years, he or she must have 12 years of teaching experience with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in a collegiate program.

FAQs:

Question: What is the last date for submission of the job application form at KGMU?

Answer: 10th of February 2020 is the last date for the submission of the job application forms at KGMU.

Question: How many vacancies are there for the post of clinical instructor at KGMU?

Answer: There are 27 vacancies available at KGMU for the post of a clinical instructor.

Question: How many years of experience is required to get the principal’s post at KGMU?

Answer: A minimum of 15 years’ experience is required to get the principal’s post at KGMU.

