Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 5000 Constable Posts at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Working for the police department is a lifelong dream for many individuals who wish to serve their society by maintaining law and order. In a big state like Rajasthan, the responsibility of the police department is even more, and qualified personnel are required by the department for various profiles.

In order to select the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies, Rajasthan Police Department conducts various recruitment drives regularly.

There is a piece of good news for the candidates who wish to work as a constable with the Rajasthan Police as the Rajasthan Police Department has officially announced the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 on 4th December 2019.

Under this recruitment drive, 5000 vacancies have been advertised for the position of constable in various departments of the Police including Battalion, Unit, and district.

The department has released the official notification on its website @ www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies must log-on to the official website of Rajasthan Police and complete their application online.

The online application process will start 15 days after publishing of the notification, i.e. from 19th December 2019 onwards. The last date for completing applications online under Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019 is after 30 days of starting of the application process, i.e. by 17th January 2020.

In order to fill the online application form, the candidates must have an SSO ID. If the candidates do not have an SSO ID, then first they should get their SSO ID from the official website @ www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

As the last date will not be extended under any circumstances, candidates should not wait for the last day and should instead complete their online application as soon as possible. Admit cards for the written examination will be generated only for those candidates who have completed the online registration process successfully.

The admit cards will be released on the official website of Rajasthan Police Department only and will not be mailed separately to the candidates. Candidate should, therefore, check the official website of Rajasthan Police Department regularly for any important updates regarding the admit card.

The admit cards should be downloaded as soon as they are released because no candidates will be allowed to appear for the written examination without a valid ID proof and a printout of the admit card.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Date Events Publication of the Notification 4th December 2019 Commencement of application process 19th December 2019 Closure of the application process 17th January 2020 Dates for the written test To be announced

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – Rajasthan Constable Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the last date to submit applications via post?

Answer: No applications will be accepted through the post; candidates must complete their applications online on the official website of Rajasthan Police Department.

Question:What is the application fee payable for online registration?

Answer: For General Category Candidates – 400/-

For SC/ST Candidates – 350/-

For General Category Candidates – 350/-

(with annual income below Rs. 2.5 Lakhs)

Question: How many vacancies will be filled through Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019?

Answer: 5000 vacancies for the post of constable will be filled through the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: What is the last date for submission of the online application?

Answer: Online applications will be accepted until 17th January 2020 only.

