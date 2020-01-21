Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply by 10th Feb on police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Rajasthan Police has invited the applications to hire candidates for 5000 posts of police constable across the state. The deadline to submit the application form for the posts has been extended till 10th February 2020 by Rajasthan Police. Interested candidates must visit the official site for more details about the recruitment process and submit the application form. The official website of Rajasthan police is police.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Dates:

Candidates should note the following important dates as mentioned by Rajasthan Police:

The notification for the job opening was released on 04th December 2019

The online application form begins from 23rd December 2019

The deadline to submit the application form is 10th February 2020.

Vacancy Details:

Candidates should note the following vacancies released by Rajasthan Police:

Name of Post Number of Vacancies Constable (Gen) Non-TSP 3050 Constable Driver Non-TSP 341 Constable TSP 12 Constable Driver TSP 1597

Application Process:

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to submit the application form for the post:

Candidates must need to visit the official website, http://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/ .

There would be recruitment and results section on the website.

Candidates would need to open the recruitment window for posts of constables.

Candidates can now fill the application form with necessary details.

It would be necessary for the candidates to upload the photograph and signature along with the form.

Candidates must need to pay the application fees through online mode.

Candidates can take the print out of the form.

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria which is mentioned below:

Male candidates should not be born before 02nd January 1997 and after 01st January 2002 and female candidates should be born between 02nd January 1992 to 01st January 2002

For the post of constable drivers’ male candidates should be born between 02nd January 1994 to 01st January 2002 and female candidates should be born between 01st January 1989 to 01st January 2002.

