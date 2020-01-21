SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result to be Released Next Month on ssc.nic.in; Check Details here

SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result

The Tier-3 result of CGL (Combined Graduate Level) Exam 2018 to be released soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the result released on the official website of SSC.

The result is scheduled to be released in the month of February 2020. While taking the skill test of the candidates, verification of educational documents will begin the process of giving appointment in the month of March-April.

The recruitment drive will lead to the fulfilment of 12 thousand posts. The Tier-3 examination was held on 29 December. The advertisement of CGL was released by SSC on 4 June 2018.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 result is https://ssc.nic.in/ .

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result:

Visit the official online site of SSC as mentioned above.

Click on the “SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result.

Take a print of the SSC CGL Tier-3 2018 Result for future reference.

In CGL 2018, 12,929 posts will be recruited in different departments of the Central Government. Out of which 6,665 posts are unreserved, while 3342 posts of OBC, 1965 of SC and 957 posts of ST will be recruited. The maximum number of 3082 posts of Controller General of Defence accounts are of the auditor.

Apart from this, 300 of Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted in CAG office, 1723 of Inspector (Central Excise) in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, 907 of Tax Assistant, 957 of Assistant Section Officer in Central Personnel and Training Department.

