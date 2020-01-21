UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card Released Today on upenergy.in; Steps to Download here

UPPCL JE Civil Admit Card

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation limited has announced that the examination for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Junior Engineer will begin on January 25, 2020 and is scheduled to end on January 27, 2020.

An official notice has got released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited stating that the admit card for the Junior engineer examination has been released in its official website on January 21, 2020. The candidates who want to download it can download it from the official website of the UPPCL.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Date of release of admit card January 21, 2020. Staring date of the Junior engineer exam January 25, 2020. Last date of the Junior Engineer examination January 27, 2020.

Steps to Follow to Download Admit Card:

To download the admit card the candidates has to follow the steps mentioned below

The candidates have to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, upenergy.in.

On the home page of the website the candidates will find a link which will lead them to the page where the admit card can be downloaded.

The candidates have to enter the credentials asked for such as registration number and date of birth and click submit.

The candidates are advised to download the admit card for future use.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will be divided into 2 papers. Paper 1 will be for 375 marks where the candidates will be asked questions on General knowledge, Aptitude and Hindi Language. Paper 2 will be conducted for 375 marks where all the questions will be from engineering. The duration for paper 1 and paper 2 exam is 2 hours.

Also read, UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="UPPCL JE (CIVIL) ADMIT CARD RELEASE" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NRs6Vagv_fo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More