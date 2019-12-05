TSPSC Steno Computer Proficiency Test Admit Card 2019 Released at tspsc.gov.in, Steps How to Download Hall Ticket

Telangana State Public Service Commission, formed in 2014, is the body that selects students for different civil services for the Indian state of Telangana.

TSPSC has announced the issue of admit cards for candidates who have applied for the Senior Steno Computer proficiency test. The candidates can now visit the official website and download their admit cards.

The TSPSC had released the official notice of recruitment in the Advertisement no. 14/2018; dt: 02/06/2018. The candidates having a Graduate degree and those who have cleared the Government Technical Examination in shorthand and Typewriting by higher grade in any of the concerned languages had applied for the posts.

The TSPSC authorities have also notified that the Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computer and Associated software for the post of TSPSC Senior Stenographer is to be held on 8th December 2019.

The candidates should note that the TSPSC Senior Steno Exam was conducted on 17th November 2019 for the English language. And the test for the Telugu language was conducted on 18th November 2019.

Therefore, candidates who have to appear for the Computer Proficiency Test for the post of Senior Steno should download their admit cards.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD?

The candidates should visit the official website and login with their login credentials like TSPSC ID and date of birth. Here are the steps to follow for downloading the admit cards

The candidates should visit the official website and select the Hall ticket option from the home page.

The candidate will then be provided with a link. They can click on the link and follow the guidelines mentioned in the link.

The candidates can then download and save the admit card for future use.

As per the latest notice from the Telangana State Public Service Commission:

The candidates who have been provisionally admitted are called out for the verification of the documents and certificates.

The verification of certificates has been scheduled on the 5th of December 2019 in the O/o TSPSC. For the verification process the candidates are instructed to carry all the original certificates and documents that have been asked in the notification without fail.

The candidates can download their admit cards and must give the exam on 'Proficiency in Office Automation with the usage of Computer and Associated software' which is scheduled on the 8th of December 2019.

The candidates are also instructed to keep all the documents mentioned in the notification ready for verification. Also, if any discrepancy is found with reference to the particulars in the Application form, certificates and other documents, the selection process of the candidates can be cancelled at any time.

