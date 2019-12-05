Andaman and Nicobar Administration Recruitment 2019: Apply for 36 Samagra Shiksha (SSCT) Posts at andaman.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Samagra Shiksha is inviting the interested candidates for Samagra Shiksha Contract Teacher (SSCT) posts. It has a vacancy for 36 teaching posts for qualified and skilled teachers. The candidates should maintain an impeccable academic record, and the eligible candidates can duly fill the application form before 9th December 2019.

There are a total number of 36 posts, and the candidates should have a minimum age of 40 years. However, the candidates of the reserved categories can enjoy the relaxation in age as per the mandate of the Government of India.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The filing of the application form has started on 25th November 2019, and the last date to fill the form is 09th December 2019. However, the last date to submit the hard copy of the application form is 10th December 2019.

VACANCY DETAILS

ENGLISH 09 posts MATHS 15 posts SCIENCE 12 posts

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION:

The candidates should have a Bachelor Degree or a Master’s degree along with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

In order to get detailed information for post wise qualification, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement in the official website http://www.andaman.gov.in

PAY SCALE

The selected candidates selected for the posts will receive a salary of 41,110/- per moth

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will include written examination or personal interview, and the candidates will be selected on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the tests that will be conducted by the Management panel of the organization

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can open the official website and go through the advertisement properly

After going through the advertisement, the candidates should open the application form given in the website

Before filling up the application form, the candidates should read the general instructions carefully on the website.

The candidates should fill up the application form carefully and should mention all the information accurately. In case there is any discrepancy found in the details online and the original documents submitted by the candidate, the authority is liable to immediately cancel the application

After filling the form, the candidates should upload all the documents and tap the submit button

The candidates should then take a print out of the application form and paste a recent photograph and signature on the form

The candidates should send the hard copy of the application form to the address mentioned below, before or on 9th December 2019

Address: BRC SOUTH ANDAMAN, BRC Wimberlygunj, BRC Little Andaman, BRC Rangat, BRC Mayabunder, BRC, Diglipur, BRC Car Nicobar, BRC Nancowry and BRC Campbell Bay) and State Project Office, Shiksha Sadan, Port Blair]

