Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 4207 Vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari recruitment 2020 notification out! RSMSSB has officially rolled out the news of Patwari recruitment 2019-2020 for a total of 4207 vacancies. Interested candidates are asked to apply online for Rajasthan patwari recruitment.

On the other side, the examination date for RSMSSB has not been released and the latest reports will be updated. Candidates can check the important dates and vacancy details, notifications, salary, selection process and also other things about the recruitment notifications.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The notification released on 5th December 2019 The application process will start from 20th January 2020 The application process will end on 19th February 2020

Steps to apply for the recruitment process 2020:

Visit the official website which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the link “apply online for Rajasthan Patwari”

Application form window will be displayed on screen, fill it carefully.

Upload a clear, scanned copy of the photos along with signature.

Now fee payment process will be shown, you can pay using it.

Once the process is done, take the printout.

Age limit:

Age limit for this process will be between minimum of 18 years and maximum of 40 years old as on 1st January 2020.

Selection ways:

The first round of selection will have a written test and second stage of the process will have the interview process.

The final selection of the process will be made in the basis of the marks obtained in both rounds.

Results:

The results for the patwari examination will be let out in 15-20 days after the examination. a direct link will be provided for the candidates for their convenience.

Candidates must keep a track on the official website for more updates on the recruitment examination.

