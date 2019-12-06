Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019 Released on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Steps to Download here

Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019 has been released by the Indian Coast Guard. Candidates appeared in this Indian Coast Guard exam can download their result from the official website of Indian Coast Guard.

Candidates qualified for Initial Medical Exam for Navik GD 01/2020 will have to appear at Coast Guard Recruitment Centre, C-1, Phase-2, Industrial Area, Sector-62, Near Indus Valley Public School, Noida, U.P. – 201309 along with the documents.

Candidates must carry their e-admit card along with one identity proof, 7 Blue Background Passport Size Colour Photos and 2 Ball Pens.

The official website to check the result of the north zone Indian Coast Guard is www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in .

Steps to Download Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019:

Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard as mentioned above.

Click on the “Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019 GD 01/2020 North Zone” on the homepage.

You will get redirected to a new web page.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Result 2019 will be displayed in the form of PDF.

Check and download the Navik 2019 result.

Take a print of the Navik result for future use.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Medical Test 2019 was held from 4 November 2019 to 14 November 2019.

Keep visiting the official website of Indian Coast Guard for more details on the exam and further process needs to be done.

