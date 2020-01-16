Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Online Application Start from 20th January for 4207 Various Posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is an agency operating under the state government of Rajasthan. This board is responsible for conducting various recruitment campaigns periodically according to the requirement of candidates for different vacancies available with the ministries, offices, departments, and undertakings of the Rajasthan Government.

Candidates who are interested in working under the Rajasthan government in a government job active seek out recruitment announcements from Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Recently, a new recruitment campaign has been announced by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, i.e. Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020.

The total number of available vacancies under Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 is 4207. The online application process for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 will commence from 20th January 2020.

So, all the candidates who wish to participate in the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 must log-on to the official website of Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 @ www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or after 20th January 2020 to complete their online applications.

The online application window will be open till 19th February 2020, which is also the last date for payment of the application fee. Thereafter the online application window will be closed, and no new applications will be accepted under Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020.

Thus, candidates must plan their applications accordingly and should in fact try and complete their applications much before the last date as hundreds of thousands of candidates are expected to apply for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 and the website may face some issues towards the last dates.

The date for the exam under Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020 will be announced later on by RSSB. So, the candidates must check the official website regularly for updated information and latest announcements.

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020: Important Information

Out of the available 4207 vacancies, 3637 vacancies are for Non-TSP Area and 570 vacancies are for TSP Area.

The application fee for General, OBC Creamy Layer, and candidates from other states is Rs. 450.

The application fee for OBC candidates from the non-creamy layer is Rs. 350.

The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 250.

The application fee will be accepted through net banking, debit card, credit card or E-Mitra only.

FAQs

Question: When will the application process start under Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The application process will start from 20th January 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are available under Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020?

Answer: total number of available vacancies is 4207.

Question: Which is the official website for Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Question: Can the application fee be paid through challan?

Answer: No, the application fee can only be paid through online modes like net banking, debit card, credit card or E-Mitra.

