Allahabad High Court Judgment Translator Marks 2019 Declared on allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details here

Allahabad High Court Judgment Translator Marks 2019

The Stage I and Stage II Marks for the Judgment Translator posts has been released by the Allahabad High Court. Candidates appeared for this exam can download their marks from the official website of Allahabad High Court.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held by the Allahabad High Court for the recruitment of Judgment Translator Posts against Notification Number – 01/JT/2019. Educational qualification required by the candidates are Degree in Law or may be 05 Years integrated Law course from the University established by Law in India.

The marks released is for the Stage I and Stage II exam for Judgment Translator posts. Candidates can check their marks obtained in Typing Marks, Translation marks and also the scored in the Interview. The Stage II marks is the total marks achieved in Stage I plus Interview.

The official website to download the marks and to get more details on the exam is www.allahabadhighcourt.in .

Steps to download Allahabad High Court Judgment Translator Marks 2019:

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court.

Click on the List of Recruitments section available on the home page.

Go to the link Marks of Stage-I and Stage-II examination for Engagement of Judgment.

A new window will get open up.

Download the PDF file.

Take a print out of the softcopy for future reference.

The direct link to download the marks are,

The selected candidates will get Rs. 25,000 – 40,000/- per month as their salary.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2019

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on the exam and the further process needs to be done.

Also read, Allahabad High Court Law Clerk Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SiKt--V-9GY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Allahabad High Court Judgment Translator Marks 2019 Declared on allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details here was last modified:

Read More