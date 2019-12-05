RSMSSB Answer Key 2019 for LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test Released on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Answer Key 2019

The answer key for LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur. Candidates appeared in this RSMSSB 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website of RSMSSB.

The exam notification was released against the advertisement number 07/2018. The exam for RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test 2019 was on 3rd September to 6th September 2019 and 22th October 2019. This exam was held at Jaipur District.

Candidates selected in the preliminary exam were able to appear for the typing test. The preliminary exam was on 12th and 19th August, 9th and 16th September 2019 at various exam centres and the result for the same was announced on 10th May 2019.

The official web link to get more details on the exam and download the answer key is www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Steps to Download RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test 2019:

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.

Click on the “LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk Typing Test Answer Key 2019” tab on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new PDF file.

Enter your Test ID or Roll Number at the login page.

Check and download the 2019 answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

This recruitment exam 2019 is being held to fulfil the vacancy of 11255 posts of Clerk Grade-II in Govt Secretariat, Clerk Grade-II in RPSC, LDC/ Junior Assistant in Departments/ Offices Under State Govt.

The Response sheet of Typing Test will be available from 5th to 19th December 2019. Candidates can obtain their subject wise answer key from the official website.

