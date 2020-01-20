RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Apply for 4207 vacancies @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board would release the notification to hire candidates for the post of patwari. There are total of 4207 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates who are interested should visit the official website which is rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for the recruitment details.

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on the basis of recruitment examinations which are Prelims and Mains. Those who will clear the written exam will be called for the interview process. Candidates would be selected after interview and document verification round.

Applicants who will be selected will receive the salary of Rs 20,800/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria

It is mandatory for the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by RSMSSB and they are as follows:-

It should be noted that the candidate should be between 18 years to 40 years of age to apply for the post. Candidates must have the bachelor’s degree or vocational training scheme or equivalent from any recognized university. It also necessary that candidate should have the knowledge of Rajasthani culture. It is mandatory for the candidate to have the knowledge of Hindi.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Date The application process started on 20th January 2020 The application process ends on 19th February 2020

Application Process

Candidates would need to visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to apply online for the post. It is recommended that the candidates go through the terms and conditions before applying for the post. Candidates can fill the application form online and application fees would also be needed to be paid through any of the online mode.

General category candidates would need to pay Rs 450 as the application fees. SC/ST/PWD category candidates would need to pay Rs 250 as the application fees and EWS and OBC category candidates would need to pay Rs 350 as the application fee.

Candidates should note that the application form will not be accepted without the application fee.

