RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Apply for 62 Vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board -RSMSSB has discharged a notice for enrolment to the post of Investigator. Intrigued applicants can apply to the posts through the endorsed format prior to 7 February 2020.

Job Highlights:

Notification RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 for 62 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Notification Date Jan 10, 2020 Starting date of online application 8 January 2020 Last Date of Submission of online application Feb 7, 2020 till 12 Night Official URL https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in City Jaipur State Rajasthan Country India Education Qual Other Qualifications Functional Administration No. of Vacancies 62 Posts Pay Scale Pay Matrix L-10 Application Fee For Gen/ UR and Creamy Layer OBC Rs. 450/- For OBC Non-Creamy layer Rs. 350/- For SC/ ST/ PH Rs. 250/- Through credit card or debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk. Age Limit 18 to 40 years as on 01.01.2020 (Upper age limit relaxation to reserved category candidates as per government norms) Selection Process Written Test & Interview

Vacancy details:

Areas GEN EWS SC ST OBC EBC Total Non-TSP 24 05 08 06 11 02 56 TSP 04 0 0 02 00 00 06

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidate Graduate degree in Math or Statistics OR Junior Certificate of the Agricultural Research Statistics Institution ICAR.

How to apply for RSMSSB Investigator?

Interested candidates those who are fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only at the latest 7 February 2020.

Visit the RSMSSB official website

Find the Investigator RSMSSB Login & Registration Link for enrolment available on the homepage.

Fill in the online application form with appropriate details as required

Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.

You will get directed to the application fee payment gateway. Pay the registration fee to complete your registration.

After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further purposes.

Also read, RSMSSB Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Investigator Direct Recruitment 2020 for Graduates, apply online up to 7/2/2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ydUmQeLXyL0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More