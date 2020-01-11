HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Apply for 62 Vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 62 Vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020
    RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020

    Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board -RSMSSB has discharged a notice for enrolment to the post of Investigator. Intrigued applicants can apply to the posts through the endorsed format prior to 7 February 2020.

    Job Highlights:

    Notification RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 for 62 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    Notification Date Jan 10, 2020
    Starting date of online application 8 January 2020
    Last Date of Submission of online application Feb 7, 2020 till 12 Night
    Official URL https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    City Jaipur
    State Rajasthan
    Country India
    Education Qual Other Qualifications
    Functional Administration
    No. of Vacancies 62 Posts
    Pay Scale Pay Matrix L-10
    Application Fee For Gen/ UR and Creamy Layer OBC Rs. 450/-

    For OBC Non-Creamy layer Rs. 350/-

    For SC/ ST/ PH Rs. 250/-

    Through credit card or debit card/ net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk.
    Age Limit 18 to 40 years as on 01.01.2020 (Upper age limit relaxation to reserved category candidates as per government norms)
    Selection Process Written Test & Interview

    Vacancy details:

    Areas GEN EWS SC ST OBC EBC Total
    Non-TSP 24 05 08 06 11 02 56
    TSP 04 0 0 02 00 00 06

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification: Candidate Graduate degree in Math or Statistics OR Junior Certificate of the Agricultural Research Statistics Institution ICAR.

    How to apply for RSMSSB Investigator?

    Interested candidates those who are fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only at the latest 7 February 2020.

    • Visit the RSMSSB official website
    • Find the Investigator RSMSSB Login & Registration Link for enrolment available on the homepage.
    • Fill in the online application form with appropriate details as required
    • Once you have finished entering the details, click on the Submit button.
    • You will get directed to the application fee payment gateway. Pay the registration fee to complete your registration.
    • After the registration process is completed, take a print out of the form for further purposes.

    Also read, RSMSSB Recruitment 2019.

    Read Next

    Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment 2020 for 200 posts on minorirrigation.gov.in
    Bihar MWRD JE Recruitment 2020: Apply for 200 posts on the official website, minorirrigation.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  6 hours ago
    Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) Recruitment 2020: Apply for General Manager, DGM and AGM Posts on tmb.in
    Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank (TMB) Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for General Manager, DGM and AGM Posts on tmb.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  6 hours ago
    TNDTE Diploma Results 2019 Announced for October Exam at tndte.gov.in, Steps How to Download
    TNDTE Diploma Results 2019, Tamil Nadu Directorate of technical education Announced for October Exam. Candidates can download from official website tndte.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    OFB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 6060 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts on ofchanda.gov.in
    OFB Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 6060 Vacancies for Trade Apprentice Posts on ofchanda.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours
    RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Apply for 62 Vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    RSMSSB Investigator Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 62 Vacancies on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours