BHEL Hyderabad Recruitment 2019: Apply for 06 Super Specialist and Specialist Posts on bhelhyd.co.in

BHEL Hyderabad Recruitment 2019

The Bharat Heavy Electricals limited has released an official notification stating they are recruiting for the post of specialist and super specialist.

The candidates eligible and willing to apply for the post can do so from the official website of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited from December 6, 2019 onwards. However, the candidates must submit their online application before the last date of registration on December 27, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to submit the online application form December 6, 2019. Last date of submission of the online application form December 27, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The Candidates should fulfill the following criteria in order to be eligible to apply for the post of Specialist and super specialist. The eligibility criteria are as follows

Gastroenterology: The candidates who wants to specialize in Gastroenterology should have a doctorate of medicine in Gastroenterology.

Urology: To be a specialist in Urology the candidates should be a Diplomate of national board in Gastroenterology or should have a diplomate of national board in urology.

General Surgeon: To qualify as general surgeon in the Bharat heavy electrical limited the candidates should be a master of surgery or have a diplomate of the national board. Also, the candidates should be recognized by the Medical council of India.

Medicine: To be a doctor the candidates should have a MBBS degree from any recognized college or university and also the candidate should be recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Steps to Follow to Apply:

To apply for the post the candidate has to visit the official website of the BHEL, www.bhelhyd.co.in . The candidates have to submit the application form along with the attested copies of the original documents.

