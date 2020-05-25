Quiz Week 3 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys, hope you all are doing well amidst this pandemic.

It’s time to announce the winners of the Quiz Week 3! And the winners are (Drum roll please)-

Quants Quiz- Chinmay Verlekar LRDI Quiz- Tanvi Acharya Brand/Logo Quiz- Ankit Kanoi General Awareness Quiz- Ankit Kanoi Verbal Ability Quiz- Saumit Chaudhary Meme Wars- Sanidhya Tandon

Congrats to all you guys! Your Prize will be emailed to you soon 🙂

For others, Quiz Week 4 is now live! Please check the banners live on the website to participate.

Solutions-

Quants Quiz week 3

Q1: Akbar and Birbal are holding up at a bus station at night. There is a light post behind them. The light post, Akbar and Birbal remain on a similar straight line. Akbar sees that the shadows of his head and Birbal’s head are occurrence at a similar point on the ground. On the off chance that the statures of the light post, Akbar and Birbal are 6 meters, 1.8 meters and 0.9 meters separately, and Akbar is standing 2.1 meters from the post, at that point how far (in meters) is Birbal remaining from his dad?

(1) 0.9

(2) 0.75

(3) 0.6

(4) 0.45

Ans.

Let F stands for Akbar and S stands for Birbal

.

Q2: Donald got a Hundi. The sum in Rs. has been transposed for paise and the other way around. In the wake of spending Rs. 5 and 42 paise, he found he presently had precisely multiple times the estimation of the right check sum What sum he ought to have gotten?

Ans.

Let Donald receive a hundi of x rupees and y paise. ∴ The amount on cheque = (100x + y) …(i) The amount actually received by him = 100y + x After spending Rs. 5 and 42 paise, the remaining amount = (100y + x – 542) ….(ii) But, (100y + x – 542) = 6 × (100x + y) …(iii) Substituting the values from the aforementioned options, x = 6 and y = 44 Therefore, option 2.

Q3: Amar, Akbar, Anthony went for a picnic. Amar brought five apples and Akbar brought three. Anthony however brought only Rs.8. What is the share of Amar?

(1) 8

(2) 7

(3) 1

(4) None of these

Ans.

There are 8 apples available for 3 friends. So, share of apples of each person = 8/3 The Amar gives out 5 − 8/3 apples = 7/3 apples to Anthony The Akbar gives out 3 − 8/3 apples = 1/3 apples to Anthony ∴ Anthony will distribute Rs. 8 in the ratio 7 : 1 to Amar and Akbar respectively and thus Rs. 7 and Rs. 1 are given to them respectively. ∴ Share of Amar is Rs. 7. Hence, option 2.

Q4: The length, expansiveness and stature of a room are in the proportion 3:2:1. On the off chance that the broadness and stature are split while the length is multiplied, at that point the absolute zone of the four dividers of the room will:

(1) remain the same

(2) decrease by 13.64%

(3) decrease by 15%

(4) decrease by 18.75%

(5) decrease by 30%

Ans.

Let the native length, breadth and height of the room be 3x, 2x and x respectively.

∴ The revised length, breadth and height are 6x, x and x/2 respectively.

Area of four walls is equal to (2 * length * height) + (2 * breadth * height)

Original area of four walls = 6x 2 + 4x 2 = 10x 2

New area of four walls = 6x 2 + x 2 = 7x 2

∴ Area of wall decreases by [(10x 2 − 7x 2)/10x 2] × 100 = 30%

Hence, option 5

Q5: A specific jug of wine is accessible at an obligation free shop at the Bangkok global air terminal. It is estimated in the Thai cash Baht however different monetary standards are additionally adequate. Specifically, the shop acknowledges Euro and US Dollar at the accompanying paces of trade: US $1 = 41 Bahts and 1 Euro = 46 Bahts

The wine is estimated at 520 Bahts for every jug. After one jug is bought, resulting bottles are accessible at a markdown of 30%. Three companions Shashi, Rishi and Moshi together buy three containers of the wine,

consenting to share the expense similarly. Rishi pays 2 Euros. Moshi pays 4 Euros and 27 Thai Bahts and Shashi pays the rest of the sum in US Dollars. How much does Rishi owe to Shashi in Thai Baht?

(1) 428

(2) 416

(3) 334

(4) 324

Ans.

Price of 1st Jug = 520 Bahts

Price of 2nd and 3rd Jugs each = (520 × 0.7)

= 364 Bahts

∴ Total cost of all three jugs = 1248 Bahts

Cost per person = 416 Bahts

Rishi pays 2 Euros = 2 × 46 = 92 Bahts

Moshi pays 4 Euros and 27 Bahts = 4 × 46 + 27 = 211 Bahts

Shashi pays the remaining amount = 1248 − (92 + 211)

= 945 Bahts

∴ Rishi owes 416 − 92 = 324 Bahts to Shashi.

Hence, option 4.

LRDI Week 3

1. At what time between 3 pm and 4 pm will the hands of a clock be in conjunction?

A) 163/11 min past 3

B) 143/11 min past 3

C) 132/11 min past 3

D) 164/11 min past 3

Solution : Here, n = 3 and (n + 1) = 4

Therefore, the two hands will coincide at 60n / 11 min past n

⇒ 60 * 3 / 11 minute past 3

⇒ 180 /11 minute past 3.

⇒ 164/Sub>11 minute past 3

2. Ayushman, Bhuvan, Chintu, Deepika and Ekta are sitting on a bench. Ayushman is sitting next to Bhuvan. Chintu is sitting next to Deepika. Deepika is not sitting with Ekta who is on the left end of the bench. Chintu is on the second position from the right. Ayushman is to the right of Bhuvan and Ekta. Ayushman and Chintu are sitting together. In which position Ayushman is sitting ?

A. Between Bhuvan and Deepika

B. Between Bhuvan and Chintu

C. Between Ekta and Deepika

D. Between Chintu and Ekta

Solution:

Ayushman is sitting next to Bhuvan is equivalent to assume Ayushman is left to Bhuvanis equivalent to Ayushman Bhuvan

Chintu is sitting next to Deepika ==Chintu Deepika

Chintu is on the second position from the right

– – – Chintu –

– – – Chintu Deepika

Ayushman is to the right of Bhuvan and Ekta

So – – Ayushman Chintu Deepika

so – Bhuvan Ayushman Chintu Deepika

So the seating arrangement is Ekta Bhuvan Ayushman Chintu Deepika

So, Ayushman is sitting between Bhuvan and Chintu

3. The total expenditure on all the mentioned items in 1998 was approximately what % of the total expenditure in 2002?

62% 66% 69% 71%

SOLUTION:

4. If for a certain quantity of books, the publisher has to pay Rs. 30,600 as printing cost, then what will be the amount of royalty to be paid for these books?

Rs. 19,450 Rs. 21,200 Rs. 22,950 Rs. 26,150

Solution:

a) Only conclusion I follows

b) Only conclusion II follows

c) Either I or II follows

d) Neither I nor II follows

e) Both I and II follow

Solution:The fact given in I is quite contrary to the given statement. So, I does not follow. II mentions the direct implications of the state discussed in the statement. Thus, II follows.

Brand Logo week 3:

BP Dolby Digital Firestone Guinness IMDb Jet punk Sporcle Target Xerox Monster

General Awareness Week 3:

World Bank Headquaters located at? Washington D.C What has been the annual growth rate of Indian Population between 2001 and 2011? 1.64% Hyundai partnered with which ride-sharing company to develop electric air taxis? Uber Who is to lead the Indian delegation to the 50th World Economic Forum meeting, to be held at Davos? Piyush Goyal Which country recently test-fired a nuclear-capable ballistic missile, named “K-4′, which can be launched from submarine? India The term “Batterygate”, recently in news, is related to which of the following tech giants? Apple Bala Devi, who was seen in news recently, is associated with which sports? Football Which is the first country to ban sun screens, that are toxic to coral reefs and sea life? Palau Which city is host to the 13th UN Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) (COP 13), 2020? Gandhinagar World Cities Summit’ is a global biennial conference hosted by which country? Singapore

VA Week 3:

Q1:

In each question, the word at the top is used in four different ways, numbered 1 to 4. Choose the option in which the usage of the word is incorrect or inappropriate.

NEAR

(1) got there just after you left – a near miss!

(2) She and her near friend left early.

(3) The war lead to near doubling of prices

(4) They came near to tears seeing the plight of the victims.

option 2

‘Near friend’ in option 2 is the incorrect usage. It is probably an effort to confuse the candidate between ‘near friend’ which is incorrect, and ‘close friend’ which is the right idiom. Hence, the correct answer is option 2.

Q2.

A. Branded disposable diapers are available at many supermarkets and drug stores.

B. If one supermarket sets a higher price for a diaper, customers may buy that brand elsewhere.

C. By contrast, the demand for private-label products may be less price sensitive since it is available only our corresponding supermarket chain

D. So, the demand for branded diapers at any particular store may be quite price sensitive.

E. For instance, only SavOn Drugs stores sell SavOn Drugs diapers.

F. Then, stores should set a higher incremental margin percentage for private-label diapers.

(1) ABCDEF

(2) ABCEDF

(3) ADBCEF

(4) AEDBCE

option 3

From the options, the paragraph begins with sentence A. Sentences A, B and D talk about branded diapers and hence are related. Only option 3 gives us this sequence (ADB). A contrast to the more price sensitiveness shown in B is given in C. An example of private-label product (introduced in C) is given in D, therefore CD is a pair. F concludes it (then) and therefore, the sequence is CEF. Hence, the correct answer is option 3

Q3: Arrange sentences A, B, C and D between sentences 1 and 6, so as to form a logical sequence of six sentences.

1. Currency movements can have a dramatic impact on equity returns for foreign investors.

A. This is not surprising as many developing economies try to peg their exchange rates to the US dollar or to a basket of currencies.

B. Many developing economies manage to keep exchange rate volatility lower than that in the industrial economies.

C. India has also gone in for the full float on the current account and abolished the managed exchange rate.

D. Dramatic exceptions are Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria.

6. Another emerging market specific risk is liquidity risk.

a. ADBC

b. CDAB

c. BDAC

d. CABD

option 4

C states India’s position on exchange rate; A states why India’s position is not surprising; B continues with the idea; D gives examples of exceptions to B.

Q4: Each of the following questions has a sentence with two blanks. Given below each question are five pairs of words. Choose the pair that best completes the sentence.

1. The genocides in Bosnia & Rwanda, apart from being mis-described in the most sinister and _______ manner as ‘ethnic cleansing’, were also blamed, in further hand-washing rhetoric, on something dark and interior to _______ and perpetrators alike.

(1) innovative; communicator

(2) enchanting; leaders

(3) disingenuous; victims

(4) exigent; exploiters

option 3

The statement condemns the way the genocides have been described and states the description to be sinister. The word for the first blank has to be synonymous to sinister. Options 1 and 2 with ‘innovative’ and ‘enchanting’ can be eliminated as they do not give any negative connotations. Option 4 too can be eliminated as ‘exigent’ has more to do with ‘demanding and urgent’ than something terrible.

In option 5, “tragic” does not fit in the context with ‘mis-described’ and ‘hand-washing rhetoric’. ‘disingenuous’ – ‘insincere’, ‘deceitful’, ‘hypocritical’ fits contextually with the word “manner” which follows the blank. In the second blank, a contrasting word to “perpetrators” is required. ‘Victims’ is a better fit compared to the words in all the other options. Hence, the correct answer is option 3.

