Quiz Week 2 Winners and Solution Key – PaGaLGuY

Hey Puys, hope you all are doing well.

It’s time to announce the winners of the Quiz Week 2! And the winners are (Drum roll please)-

Quants Quiz- Raghav SB LRDI Quiz- Mayank Jha Brand/Logo Quiz- Ravindra Jagtap General Awareness Quiz- Sanidhya Tandon Verbal Ability Quiz- Kishan Suthar Meme Wars- Kimberley Da’silva

Congrats to all you guys! Your Prize will be emailed to you soon 🙂

For others, Quiz Week 3 is now live! Please check the banners live on the website to participate.

Solutions –

Quants Quiz –

1. The compound interest on rs.30000 at 7% per annum is Rs.4347. The period is_________

Ans. 2 yrs

2. Ethan starts a business with an investment of Rs. x but after 6 months, Jollyn joined with an investment of Rs. 48000. At the end of 2 years, they earn a profit of Rs. 55,000, out of it, the share of Ethan was Rs. 5000 less than that of Jollyn. Find the value of x?

Ans. 30000

3. At PaGaLGuY HQ, Aarti mixes Lysol with water in the ratio of 1:12 respectively. Every day she finishes three bottles of Lysol. In each bottle, the quantity of cleaning liquid is 900 ml, then how many litres of water does she use in 2 days.

Ans. 64.8

4. Alrica lives on the 10th floor and Beverly lives on the 45th floor. Alrica goes up at a rate of 34 floors per minute and Beverly comes down at a rate of 36 floors per minute. At which floor they will meet?

Ans. 27

5. If the product of three consecutive positive integers is 15600 then the sum of the squares of these integers is ______________

Ans. 1887

General Knowledge Quiz –

1. How may key be there on a standard piano?

Ans. 88

2. Name the bank which has deployed Robotic Arms for currency sorting at its chests?

Ans. ICICI Bank

3. Triffin Paradox is related to-

Ans. Currencies

4. Who is the founder of Pixar Animation Studios?

Ans. Edwin Catmull

5. Who among the following was named as “Zinda Pir” or “Living Saint” in Mughal India?

Ans. Aurangzeb

6. In Snooker, how many points is the blue ball worth?

Ans. Five

7. Jonny Buckland is the lead guitarist with which band?

Ans. Coldplay

8. Name a clinical Trial in which blood is transfused from recovered COVID-19 patients to a coronavirus patient who is in critical condition?

Ans. Plasma Therapy

9. The flag of which country has a maple leaf on it?

Ans.Canada

10. What is the name of Shakespeare ‘s theatre?

Ans. The Globe Theatre

Verbal Ability Quiz –

1. Choose the option in which the usage of the word ‘Bundle’ is Incorrect or Inappropriate.

The newborn baby was a bundle of joy for the family He made a bundle in the share market. Mobile operators are offering a bundle of additional benefits. It was sheer luck that brought a bundle of boy-scouts to where I was lying wounded.

Ans. It was sheer luck that brought a bundle of boy-scouts to where I was lying wounded.

2. There is nothing men desire more _____________ than this mightly will. And yet for all our trying only a few can have it.

Fervently Hopelessly Admirably Futilely

Ans. Fervently

3. Give below is a paragraph followed by some questions. Study the same and answer the questions.

“When work is done under compulsion, and everything is done with a sigh of relief, how can we improve the quality of life? Let’s add celebration to what we do. Let’s shift from our attitude of “I am required to do it” to “I want to do it”

Which of the following is implied in the above paragraph?

1.If work is done as a choice, it becomes enjoyable.

2. Quality of life is adversely affected if compulsion is transformed to choice.

3It can be inferred that sigh of relief is an outcome of action under external force.

A and B only A and C only B and C only All three

Ans. A and C only

4. Which of the following best describes “celebration” as used in the passage?

1.Demonstration of enjoyment

2. Sense of intrinsic motivation

3. Observing festivities with rejoice

Only A Only B Only C Either A or C

Ans. Only B

5. Which of the following is the probable reaction of people to compulsion?

1. Reluctance

2. Sigh of relief

3. A pessimistic attitude

Only A Only B Obly C All three

LRDI Quiz –

1. Find out which of the Assumption is/are IMPLICIT in the given statement.

Statement: Management Institutions in India can certainly mould the potential of youth for the creation of wealth and thereby overall progress of the country

Assumption 1: Youth possess the required potential.

Assumption 2: The creation of wealth and progress of a country are desirable.

Only Assumption 1 is implicit Only Assumption 2 is implicit Either Assumption 1 or 2 is implicit Both Assumptions are implicit

Ans. D

2. Find out which of the Inference/ Conclusions can definitely be drawn from the given statement.

Statement: Fed up with the intermittent load shedding and frequent interruptions due to power supply failure in our state. Many private manufacturing units have decided to shift to certain other states.

Inference 1: Govt. owned manufacturing units in our state are not facing the problems of load shedding and the like.

Inference 2: Those other states must be having the facility for uninterrupted power supply to those migrating manufacturing units.

Only Conclusion 1 can be drawn Only Conclusion 2 can be drawn Either Conclusion 1 or 2 can be drawn Neither Conclusion 1 nor 2 can be drawn

Ans. B

3. Automobile Dealer’s Advertisement

The Highway Traffic Safety Institute reports that the XL1000 has the fewest injuries per accident of any car in its class. This show that XL1000 is one of the safest cars available today.

Which of the following, if true, most seriously WEAKENS the argument in the advertisement?

The Highway Traffic Safety Institute issues reports only once in a year. The difference between the number of injuries per accident for XL1000 and that of other cars in its class is quite pronounced. In recent years many more XL1000 have been sold than any other kind of cars in the class. Cars in the class to which the XL1000 belongs are more likely to be involved in accidents than other types of cars

Ans. D

4. Which of the statements are sufficient to answer the given question.

Who is the youngest among five friends P, Q, R, S, & T?

Statement A: T is young than S but older the R

Statement B: Q and P are both older the S

A alone but not B alone is sufficient B alone but not A alone is sufficient Either A alone or B alone is sufficient Both A and B together are need

Ans. D

5. Jelda is older than Jollyn

Jessica is older than Jelda

Jollyn is older than Jessica

If the first two statements are true, the third statement is

True False Uncertain None of the above

Ans. B

Read More